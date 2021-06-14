Fiden's personal audience with the Queen lasted about forty minutes © EPA

Queen Elizabeth II The UK received US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden this Sunday after the G7 summit at Windsor Castle, west of London.

At Windsor Castle, the visit will include a parade of state dignitaries, interpretation of the American anthem and traditional tea. According to the BBC, Fidens' personal audience with the Queen lasted about forty minutes.

Joe Biden, who is making his first trip to Europe since taking office in January, traveled to Brussels for meetings with NATO and EU leaders ahead of a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, is the 13th president of the United States, with whom Joe Biden met during his 69-year reign.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the relationship with the current president of the United States a "breath of fresh air."