Quebec locks further in fear that its hospitals will collapse

“We are in a race against time,” said Premier Franோois Legold, who said Quebec are losing the race so far.

The curfew will take effect on Saturday from 8pm to 5am. Restaurants, gyms, theaters and most retail stores will be closed for at least four weeks. Legalt calls it “trauma therapy” and he believes it should not be extended.

Elementary schools will reopen as planned next week, but more students will have to wear masks. High schools will reopen Jan. 18.

All Quebecs must be at home and travel only if absolutely necessary. Failure to comply will result in a fine of thousands of dollars.