Sad News! Quantico Season 4 officially Cancelled by the Makers!

After a long and influential journey in the Indian Film Industry, Priyanka Chopra is one of the fewest actresses who made their names in Hollywood as well.

Quantico was the show that gave Priyanka her first major breakthrough in Hollywood and made her one of the most lionized celebrities around the world.

On 27 September, when the show hit the screens, everyone including PC’s fans and critics were stunned to see an Indian actress performing so seamlessly in a Hollywood show. She was seen in a completely different avatar from what she used to don in her typical Bollywood movies. What is even more impressive was that she was casted as the lead character in her first Hollywood show and since then she has been riding high on success up till now with her career graph growing at an exponential rate.

Quantico is a terrorism thriller Drama show with three seasons so far and the loyal fans of the show are now yearning for its 4th season. To know the status of Quantico Season 4, release date ,cast,Reviews, read the article till the end.

About The Show Quantico Season 4

Quantico is an American thriller Series, produced by Cherien Dabis under ABC Studio productions company.

There have been 3 seasons of the show so far with a total of 57 episodes and a runtime of 43 minutes. The first episode of Quantico was released on 27 September and wrapped up on 3 August, 2018.

Quantico was well received by the audience and Priyanka Chopra was widely applauded for her performance in the show. She bagged the Favourite actress award in 2016, and thereby becoming the first South Asian to win a People’s Choice Award.

Details and Rumor About is Wanted Season 4 Cancelled

Well, it must be very disheartening for the ardent fans of Quantico to not be able to see their favourite characters anymore since the 4th season of the show has been officially cancelled by the makers. Anyway, let’s move on to the next section of the article to know the storyline of the show.

Plot of Quantico Season 4

The first season shows FBI Agent Alex Parrish being arrested on the grounds of Treason after falling under suspicion of having a major role in the terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal. She is trying hard to prove her innocence but hasn’t succeeded in it so far. Deputy Director and Alex’s primary instructor Miranda Shaw doesn’t believe the allegations made on her. Alex eventually manages to prove her innocence in front of the court and law with the help of Miranda and some of her friends.

In the second season,Parrish works in the Central Intelligence Agency of the US to catch the real conspirators behind the attack.

The third season begins 3 years after Alex’ successful mission. She has been living anonymously in Italy since then but is forced to return back to the US after Ryan Booth tells her about the kidnapping of Shelby Wyatt. With danger awaiting their arrival at every step, Alex and Ryan must Race against time to save Shelby before it’s too late.

Know Everything About This Netflix Series Bangkok Breaking

Had Season 4 happened, we could have watched a lot more interesting twists and turns but it seems like the makers are in no mood to listen to the fans’ demand.

Important Queries Answered:

Will Season 4 of Quantico Happen?

No, Season 4 has been officially cancelled by the makers.

Where can we watch all the 3 Seasons of Quantico?

You can stream all the episodes of Quantico on Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu. You can watch the show on any platform as per your convenience.

What was the average rating of the Show?

The show had an average rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb from 59k users and got 70% viewership on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starcast of Quantico Season 4

The show stars many prominent actors including Priyanka Chopra and Graham Rogers.

Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish

as Alex Parrish Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth

as Ryan Booth Graham Rogers as Caleb Haas

as Caleb Haas Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt

as Shelby Wyatt Josh Hopkins as Liam O’Connor

as Liam O’Connor Aunjanue Ellis as Miranda Shaw

as Miranda Shaw Yasmine Al Massri as Nimah and Raina Amin.

Official Trailer of Quantico Season 4

Before you go to binge watch all the episodes of Quantico in one go, do not forget to watch its trailer by clicking the link given below.

Conclusion

It’s certainly disappointing to note that Quantico won’t be renewed for further seasons anymore but the good thing is that the show ended on a happy note rather than on a cliffhanger. The journey was short yet sweet for PC.

Priyanka’s mind blowing acting has surely set a benchmark for the budding actors in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Stay hooked to us to get all the exciting updates regarding your favourite shows and movies and do not forget to drop your valuable feedback in the comment section below.