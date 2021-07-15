Putin says Russia and US have "common interests" on climate change – 07/14/2021

MOSCOW, July 15, 2021 (AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Kremlin this Wednesday (14) that Washington's special envoy to Moscow, John Kerry, has "common interests" regarding climate change in Russia and the United States.

"The climate issue is one of the areas of common interest and similar views between Russia and the United States," Putin said in a telephone conversation with visiting Kerry in Moscow.

According to the Kremlin, Putin is "very important" in fulfilling the objectives of the Paris climate agreement and in favor of "a non-political dialogue" on the issue.

During a meeting with Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov on Monday, Kerry called for further cooperation with Moscow on climate issues.

The ambassador to Washington cited Russia's role in combating the Arctic Council's climate change and its efforts to reduce emissions from coal use, the State Department said in a statement.

Opinions from both sides point to the extraordinary part of the cooperation between the two countries since Putin met with his US envoy Joe Biden in Geneva in June.

Russia, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, says it has been taking climate change seriously in recent years, with wildfires in Siberia increasing every summer and permafrost melting in various Arctic cities.

Moscow welcomed Kerry's visit, saying it was a positive step towards improving bilateral relations.

For years, Putin has been known for his skepticism about global warming, even saying that this trend could benefit Russia.

But the Kremlin's position has changed in recent months, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that climate change and decarbonization were "a priority on the ruler's agenda."

