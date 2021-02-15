People are ignoring the public after heiress Julie Jenkins Fonseca was unveiled as a great donor at the January 6 Trump rally.

Fancelli is not a public servant, but is expected to raise $ 8.8 billion from the wealth of the founding family.

Fonselli contributed most of the சுமார் 500,000 raised for the “Stop the Steel” rally, according to the WSJ.

People are calling for a boycott of the public after the Wall Street Journal Unpacked Heir to the Southern Grocery Empire as the best donor to the Trump rally that led to the January 6 Capitol riots.

Julie Jenkins Fanselli is the heir to the Publicx founding family Billion 9 billion assets, Previously donated Million For Republican reasons and candidates. On January 30, WSJ Announced Fonseca claims that Trump owed 300 300,000 out of a total of about 000 500,000 raised for the now infamous “Stop the Steel” rally.

Publics has a Dedicated fans, But Fanzelli’s contribution to the rally was the last straw for many loyal customers of The Guardian Announced Monday. On Monday, the hashtag #BoycottPublix became popular on Twitter, with many users expressing outrage and claiming that it was a betrayal of Fonselli’s donation.

Fanzelli’s donation was facilitated by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones Donation The Journal reported $ 50,000 for the rally that led to the deaths of five people.

After the riots, companies Race To sever ties with former President Trump and end donations to political candidates who supported Trump’s attempt to thwart the election.

Following the publication of the WSJ article, the public quickly withdrew from Fonselli in a Twitter statement, saying it had not been used by him.

Fancelli is still there President The George Jenkins Foundation, Inc., is a charity of George Jenkins, founder of Publics, which is not affiliated with the grocery chain. Since the report was released on January 30, the Publics Twitter account – previously posted once a day – has been unusually quiet.

This is not the first time the public has been embroiled in controversy over its political donations. It caught fire after the Florida government fired Ron Desantis Given The chain is a dedicated vaccine supply contract. This comes after Publix PAC donated 100 100,000 to its campaign – a spokesman for Descondes said any reference to the deal as a reward for donations was “unsubstantiated and absurd”.

And leaders from the majority black communities across the state Criticized The agreement claimed that many Black Floridians had lost the opportunity to be vaccinated.