Prosecutors are investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in the 2020 U.S. election

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, are investigating whether Ukrainian officials interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, according to a newspaper report. This Thursday (27 March 2021) "The New York Times".

Ukrainian authorities may have used former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolf Giuliani, to spread corruption allegations about current President Joe Biden. Giuliani previously refused to represent the Ukrainians.

According to the newspaper, one of the suspects in the investigation is Ukrainian politician Andrei Derkach, subject to the approval of the US Treasury Department. "Russian agents active for more than a decade".

Relationship with Ukraine

In April 2020, Trump dismissed U.S. Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who continued to receive an anonymous complaint that led to the accusations of the then US president.

In the complaint, Whistleblower accused Trump of forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company. U.S. The Senate eventually released former President Donald Trump, who voted against Senator Mitt Romney, a single Republican.

