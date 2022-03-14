Project Blue Book Season 3: Latest Update Cancelled or Renewed?

We may be done with our UFO hunting dynamic duo if History’s Project Blue Book isn’t renewed. We got down with Project Blue Book creator/writer/executive producer David O’Leary and showrunner/executive producer Sean Jablonski for a live chat on YouTube and Facebook.

Project Blue Book is a real-life inquiry of alleged UFO sightings and related situations. The US Air Force studied it in the 1950s and 1960s. The series is also a cinematic adaption of the 1969 research. The episode also features Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astronomer who consulted on the project. Aidan Gillen’s character is joined by Michael Malarkey’s character, Captain Michael Quinn.

A tour of anomalies and unusual incidents leads to a gripping mystery story. Inconsistencies in the show’s presentation of history and science caused paranormal investigator Robert Sheaffer to declare it problematic. Yet it lasted two seasons and was highly welcomed by audiences, especially “true believers”. Now we’re considering a second season.

Season 3 of Project Blue Book Has a Release Date

on History on January 21, 2020, the second season of “Project Blue Book” aired till March 24, 2020. Each episode is around 42-44 minutes long. On the same day, Season 2 received an average of 1.3 million views. As a consequence, the show was expected to be renewed by viewers. In May 2020, History canceled the show.

According to the show’s co-executive producer Sean Jablonski, History has decided to discontinue all of its planned scripted programs. That being said, this does not mean that “The Walking Dead” will be canceled for good. On May 7, 2020, a petition was started to help the show’s makers find a new network to air it on. A streaming provider that would be willing to host the show has been sought by their production firm.

According to Jablonski, History’s decision to yank the show from the air was not based on how well it was performing. Season 3’s screenplay has begun to take form, as well. Thus, the decision was taken at a corporate level to discontinue showing it on History, and the network suspended all scripted programming. This means that season 3 of “Project Blue Book” will not be returning. One of television’s most beloved shows has come to an end after a two-season run.

Now available! Daniel Wohl’s score for @HISTORY’s Project Blue Book. Buy and stream here: https://t.co/wVj4PFLXlP pic.twitter.com/qvL0nOvqfe — PROJECT BLUE BOOK (@HistoryBlueBook) December 11, 2020

However, there is still a glimmer of optimism. Even if its home network cancels production, it might still air on other networks or streaming services (preferably, Netflix, as it did with acclaimed dramas like Designated Survivor and Lucifer). Additionally, fans are utilizing the hashtag “Save Blue Book” on Twitter and other social media to organize support for the show. If you can’t locate a network or have it renewed, you can only hope.

