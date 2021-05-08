Prime Minister Matos Moraweki: The United States should be involved in three maritime endeavors

Prime Minister Matos Moraveki has described the three maritime initiatives as “still underestimated” by the US. At the Atlantic Council Think Tank conference, the head of state stressed the need for strong US involvement in the project.

Picture Prime Minister Mathews Moraveki

/Wojciech Strike /Reporter

The head of the Polish government attended a virtual conference of world leaders organized by the Atlantic Council.

In an interview with Ian Presinsky, an expert on the think tank, Moraviski said, “The three maritime initiative is still underestimated by the US administration.” According to the Prime Minister, part of Central Europe should be attractive to US investors and should be the “gateway to the EU”, especially during the post-epidemic economic recovery.

Moraveki stressed that three maritime efforts were created to “strengthen our identity and the strength of our economy in relation to China.”

In the context of the rivalry with Moscow and Beijing, Moraweki talked about cooperation between the United States and the European Union. He pointed out that the cases involving Russia, the fourth wave of the Kovit-19 epidemic and the challenges of climate change and inequality were “the only systems of values ​​and interests”.

The Three Seas Initiative is a political and economic initiative founded in 2015 at the initiative of the Presidents of Poland and Croatia. Currently, the group consists of 12 EU member states located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas. The initiative includes: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.

The initiative aims to promote dialogue and economic cooperation for infrastructure development in the region in the areas of energy production, transportation and digital services. In October 2020, three maritime summits were held in the Estonian capital, attended by almost seven presidents of the region’s countries and three in Tallinn.

The three maritime funds were started by the bank Kospodorstva Krozoveko and the Romanian Eximbank, which is the economic instrument of the three maritime initiatives. Representatives of the fund announce their intention to raise about 3-5 billion euros. The investment of these funds in infrastructure is aimed at bridging the differences in growth between regional countries and the western part of the Old Continent and creating north-south links.