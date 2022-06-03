Pride Month: Why Is Pride Month Celebrated in June?

We all enjoy watching gay memes and the Pride Parade on the internet, as well as loving photographs of homosexual artists, especially during the month of June. I believe it is the only month in which we see such a high level of inventiveness and energy.

While I understand that Pride is about the LGBTQ+ community, I’m not sure why Pride Month is celebrated in June in the United States and around the world.

In June, the streets are a riot of color and Pride flags, as people march with banners to celebrate their existence.

Supporting homosexual friends and uploading Instagram stories with the hashtag #loveislove isn’t enough! To genuinely appreciate and cherish the beautiful individuals in your life, you must first comprehend the significance of this custom.

Why is June Pride Month observed, who are we remembering, and what are we celebrating?

Why Is June Known as “Pride Month”?

The struggle and enthusiasm of all the activists and leaders who brought about real-world improvements are very intriguing. For who knows how many years, things weren’t like they are now.

Things are still not up to par. In many states, people still strive for full rights and must contend with narrow-minded thinking.

While we can’t alter the past, we can remember it and pay our respects to those who fought for future generations. When we are in June, we must celebrate, and if you are still unsure why Pride month is celebrated in June, let me start from the beginning.

The Rainbow Flag’s Meaning

Long before the rainbow colors became associated with the LGBTQ+ community, the Greek letter ‘lambda’ and a pink triangle were used to represent the group.

No other sign, however, has achieved the same level of popularity and recognition as the rainbow flag, commonly known as the pride flag.

The pride flag, which has become an international emblem of the LGBTQ+ movement, was not in use until 1978 when it was conceived and hand-sewed by late artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker.

San Francisco City Supervisor Harvey Milk, the city’s first out homosexual public official, commissioned Baker to design a new logo for the city’s first Gay Pride Day.

The life and assassination of a US politician, as well as the difficulties of the LGBTQ+ community in the 1960s and 1970s, were represented in the 2008 film ‘Milk.’

Baker may have been inspired by the vibrancy of a rainbow when designing the flag, but he also considered the meanings behind each color strip – hot pink represented sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for magic, blue for harmony, and violet for spirit.

Turquoise and pink were removed from the eight-color flag because they were difficult to source for large production at the time, according to Britannica. Six colors have remained on the flag since then.

How Was the Modern Lgbtq+ Movement Sparked by a Police Raid on a Bar?

In the 1960s, police raids on homosexual pubs in Manhattan were common, and almost all of them followed the same pattern. Officers would barge in, threaten, and beat up the bartenders and patrons.

Customers would then flood the street, form a queue, and wait for the cops to apprehend them.

The police raid on the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street on June 28, 1969, was to be different and completely unexpected from the police’s perspective.

On the pretext of operating without a liquor license, a homosexual bar in New York City was raided. During those years, the city authorities refused to allow gay persons to be served at pubs. On that day, Stonewall police invaded the neighborhood and arrested at least 13 people.

According to a story in USA Today, the bulk of those involved was “either drag queens or gay males of color.”

Queer people had long been harassed by the police, but on this night, members of the LGBTQ+ community rose up and battled back for several days in what became known as the Stonewall Riots, and is today recognized as the Stonewall Rebellion.

Despite the fact that it wasn’t the first gay rebellion in the United States, it was essential in igniting the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement.

The events at the Stonewall Inn and the subsequent uprising are often credited with dramatically altering the conversation surrounding the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

What Is the Best Way to Celebrate Pride Month?

In most cities, pride is commemorated with parades, celebrations, concerts, and other events. The procession takes place on a different date in each city. There are numerous ways to participate in and celebrate Pride. These are some of them:

Giving back to charities that help the LGBTQ+ community through volunteering.

Attending one of the many Pride parades or celebrations held throughout the world and in the United States.

Providing assistance to the LGBTQ+ community. Pride celebrations and advocacy don’t have to finish in June. You can still help the LGBTQ+ community by advocating for their rights.

Conclusion

The Stonewall Uprising occurred on June 28, 1969, and Pride Month is commemorated in June. For the first time ever, people resisted as cops stormed a renowned NYC club during the day. That solitary spark was all it took to start a movement, and it did.

It is thought that the Stonewall Uprising incident was the spark for the Gay Liberation Movement.