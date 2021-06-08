President of Ecuador to perform surgery in the United States

On 06/07/2021 10:46 pm

(Credit: AFP / Fernando Mendes)

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who has problems with movement due to a back injury, announced Monday that he will travel to Miami in two weeks for surgery.

The communications secretary pointed out that Lasso "will undergo a medium complex surgery, which will allow him to drop his cane and improve his mobility." "Surgery that does not compromise your spine involves the removal of a cyst in the lower back caused by a medical error many years ago."

This is the foreign trip of Lasso, a 65-year-old former right-wing banker who took office on May 24 for a four-year term. The government has not specified which hospital the Ecuadorian president will undergo surgery, how long he will be in the United States and whether he will travel on the next 20th.

Lasso, a member of the Opus Tea, broke his right fibula during a religious pilgrimage to Spain in 2013, where the anesthesiologist's error while repairing the injury compromised his spine.