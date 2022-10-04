Poshan Abhiyaan App: How to Download and Use the Application?

The Indian government is committed to eradicating malnutrition across the country by implementing a program known as POSHAN ABHIYAN. This program is making every effort to achieve this goal. Because the government decided to carry out one of these kinds of initiatives, the Poshan Abhiyan was born out of it.

Before digging any deeper into this subject, it is vital to have an understanding of the reasons why there is so much debate surrounding it!

NITI Aayog has just released a study that has a futuristic outlook, and Poshan Abhiyaan was chosen as the topic of discussion for it. The data indicates that around 28 percent of recipients are not having any money put into the bank accounts that they have.

What is Poshan Abhiyan?

The abbreviation POSHAN comes from the phrase “prime minister’s overarching program for holistic nutrition,” from which it also gets its name.

The ministry that is responsible for improving the situation of women and children is the one that rolled out this campaign. This initiative was kicked off on March 8, 2018, by Narendra Modi, who is the current Prime Minister of India. In the battle against undernourishment, this enactment constitutes a considerable step forward.

This program intends to remove the problems of stunting, inadequate blood amounts in the body and being underweight in females and children by giving answers to these problems, and its goal is to do so by the year 2030. To put it another way, the purpose of this initiative is to totally wipe out malnutrition in India by the year 2022.

What’s the Poshan Tracker App?

A basic component of the Poshan Abhiyaan program, the ICDS Common Application Software (CAS) can be considered an integral part of the initiative. As part of this Abhiyan program, all of the ladies who work in Anganwadi and the staff members who work there are given access to cellphones or tablets that already have CAS pre-installed on them.

It features a 68-inch dashboard and gives frontline workers the flexibility to enter data manually into the system. This is a reference to the monitoring and intervention procedure that was mentioned earlier.

The most significant benefit of utilizing this program is that it eradicates the requirement for around 8.2 kilograms of paper while consuming only 173 grams of storage space on the mobile device.

This program also includes notifications that are delivered via text messaging. The system is responsible for generating these alerts, which are then sent in an automated form to the relevant beneficiaries and stakeholders.

On the application, each and every piece of data is kept up to date in real time, and anyone at any level of the organization who has the right credentials is able to access it.

In terms of the user’s ability to access and view the application, there is no differentiation made between the functionaries working at the block level, the state level, the district level, or the national level.

Because of the Poshan tracker application, the activities that take place in Anganwadi centers may be observed from any angle, which is one of the primary aims of the application. It makes sure that Anganwadi workers, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children all get the assistance they require.

How to Use Poshan Tracker?

Any Android device is capable of downloading and installing this application. Once you get it downloaded and installed on your mobile device, you will be able to access it and make use of it whenever you want. This application can be used by anyone, regardless of whether they are a beneficiary or an authority in the account.

In the event that you believe yourself to be an expert. You will be provided with a username and password by the government in order to access the system. You will be able to use the app as soon as you enter the same information again in its appropriate fields.

Access the Poshan ICDS and Cas App by logging in.

If you believe that you are qualified to receive benefits, you can register your account by filling out the appropriate sections of the form with the required information and submitting it.

Features of Poshan Tracker

The ICDS CAS Poshan tracker consists of the following subcomponents when disassembled and examined in detail:

It prepares the groundwork for a convergence process that is extremely dependable.

This application offers incentives to governments and union territories, increasing the likelihood that the goals will be met.

In addition to this, it offers monetary incentives to Anganwadi staff members who utilize technologies that are based on information technology.

A mapping of the many different projects that are working towards the eradication of hunger in the world today.

The effort required for registering is greatly cut down.

The practice of measuring children’s heights at Anganwadi centers is gradually becoming more widespread.

Social audit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Launched Poshan Abhiyan India?

On March 8, 2018, in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, the Hon’ble Prime Minister started the Poshan Abhiyaan. Abhiyaan’s main goal is to improve the nutrition of adolescent girls, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children ages 0 to 6.

What is Poshan’s Full Form?

In the name of the program, the word “Poshan” stands for “Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition.” The program has clear goals for reducing things like short stature, anemia, undernutrition, and low birth weight.

Which Month is Observed Poshan Mah in India?

Under the POSHAN Abhiyaan (PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment), which started in 2018, the Rashtriya Poshan Maah is celebrated every year in September.

