Porsche launches new 911 GT3 Touring in US – Prism

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring was launched in the United States, where it will sell for $ 161,000 and cost R $ 806,740 to convert directly without taxes. This model with 510hp engine is expected to arrive in Brazil, but no release date has been set yet.

This model is very similar to the 911 GT3 because it has the same bumper and 21- and 20-inch wheels, and even with the body-colored finish on the Air Index and Silver trim, the sports car is your "brother" brand. The rear has a retractable airfoil to improve air pressure at high speeds.

Inside, the luxury sports car features black leather trim, carbon fiber sports seats and brushed black aluminum, dashboard and center console. In addition, this model has a front axle lifting system, ceramic carbon brakes, LED headlights, and a high definition sound system.

Regarding the engine, the 911 GT3 Turing 4.0-liter Boxer six-cylinder engine delivers 510 hp and 47.9 kg of FM torque. Transmission Six-speed manual. But there is also the optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This brand does not release speeds of 0 to 100 km / h or more.

* In conjunction with Felipe Salomeo