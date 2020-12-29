Pompeo accuses Chinese Communist Party of sentenced journalist to 4 years in prison for reporting on corona virus

State Secretary Mike Pompeo He condemned China’s sentencing of a journalist who reported COVID-19 He was sentenced to four years in prison for saying he would “do anything” to silence Chinese Communist Party interrogators.

“The United States strongly condemns the December 28 fraud case of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the sentencing of citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. We call on the PRC government to release him immediately and unconditionally,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“The Communist Party of China (CCP) has reiterated that it will do anything to silence those who question the party’s official line.

“Lying is a feature, not the fault of dictatorial regimes,” Pompeo added.

Zhang, 37, was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison for reporting on congested hospitals and conditions in Wuhan earlier this year. Reports say he was convicted of “picking fights and causing trouble.”

Zhang posted videos on YouTube showing interviews with residents and pictures of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

He was critical of the response and was eventually detained in May. “The government’s way of managing this city is through intimidation and threats,” he said in a video, The New York Times. “This is truly the tragedy of this country.”

Reuters, citing his lawyer, Announced There may be an appeal, and he believes his client is “being harassed for exercising his freedom of speech.”

Pompeo said the world “relied heavily” on information provided by Zhang and other citizen journalists after the CCP controlled and manipulated corona virus information at the outset. “His urgent check, denied access to foreign audiences, shows how much the CCP is afraid of truth-telling Chinese citizens,” the report said.

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed Beijing for the epidemic, with the CCP lying about human-to-human transmission of the virus and other important COVID-19 information, allowing the disease to spread worldwide.

In June, senior Chinese officials released a lengthy statement on the country’s response to Beijing’s actions.

“The Chinese government is not delaying or hiding anything,” said Mao Zedong, then head of the National Health Council. “Instead, we immediately report viral data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community, and we have made a significant contribution to the prevention and control of epidemics around the world.”

