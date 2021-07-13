Police called to rescue a camel that had escaped in the United States; watch | The world

Police officers were called to Collinsville, Oklahoma early Monday morning to help rescue an animal that had run away. If not for the “runaway” camel, this would be a normal occurrence in a rural area.

Casey Robak, who worked in the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department and assisted in the capture, admits that this is the first time he and his colleagues have rescued an animal of this species.

“Every day here is an adventure. You have no idea what he is going to bring. Small animals, of course, are easier to handle than large animals and the camel is a big problem. So they were able to cover up the matter, keep it safe from the road and return it to its owner within an hour, ”Robak told CBS News 6.

As the escape and the ride took place at night, the owner did not even realize the camel had escaped, until the police contacted him. He said he did not know how the animal – newly purchased – was able to get out of its pen.

According to the owner, the camel will begin its training in a few weeks, and by the end of the year it will be participating in Christmas renovations for churches in the region and will also be part of educational programs.