Pluto, an Anime Adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s Manga, Will Debut on Netflix in October 2023

An adaptation of Naoki Urasawa’s and Takashi Nagasaki’s Pluto is coming to Netflix in 2023. The plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date for Pluto are being monitored.

Pluto is a forthcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. Pluto is being adapted into an anime for the first time, nearly fourteen years after the conclusion of its manga run.

The anime’s production studio is the Japanese animation studio, Genco.

When Will Pluto Anime Be Released?

The upcoming anime series PLUTO is based on a manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, which is a spin-off of Osamu Tezuka’s classic Astro Boy story.

It follows the investigation of a robot detective named Gesicht, who attempts to prevent the destruction of the world’s most powerful robots by a mysterious killer named Pluto.

Some sources indicate that the PLUTOanime will be available on Netflix beginning on October 26, 2023. However, Netflix has not yet officially confirmed this date.

There is also a teaser trailer available here:

What is the Plotline of Pluto Anime?

The anime will examine topics such as human nature, artificial intelligence, war, and peace. It will also feature some well-known Astro Boy characters, such as Atom, Uran, and Dr. Tenma.

Similar to Urasawa’s previous works such as Monster and 20th Century Boys, the tone of the anime is anticipated to be dark and mature.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Famous for his military service in the 39th Asian War, the legendary Swiss robot Montblanc is violently murdered. Humans and robots around the world mourn for the beloved celebrity. Montblanc’s popularity only grew in the years following the war, thanks to his dedication to nature conservation and his loving personality. Once a fellow war veteran, robotic Europol detective Gesicht is sent to investigate Montblanc’s tragic demise. In his pursuit, Gesicht uncovers evidence of a mysterious entity known only as “Pluto.” He also learns of a conspiratorial plot to dismantle the eight specialized robots from around the world who participated in the war. Racing against time to save those who still remain, Gesicht grapples with his memory, morality, and a world full of hate, desperately attempting to defend the fragile coexistence of man and machine.”

Who Are the Cast Members of Pluto?

The following is the PLUTO anime cast list:

Gesicht: Shinshuu Fuji (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5: Golden Wind)

Atom: Youko Hikasa (Shaman King) Uran: Minori Suzuki (Macross Delta)

Hiroki Yasumoto (Bleach) climbed Mont Blanc.

North No.2: Cowboy Bebop’s Kouichi Yamadera Brando : Hidenobu Kiuchi (Monster)

Hercules: Rikiya Koyama (Fate/stay night) Epsilon: Mamoru Miyano (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Pluto: Toshihiko Seki (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Conclusion

Pluto is an upcoming Netflix anime series based on Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki’s manga. The story follows robot detective Gesicht as he investigates these murders and uncovers a plot to dismantle the remaining specialized robots in a world where powerful robots are being targeted by a mysterious killer named Pluto.

The anime promises a dark and mature tone with themes of human nature, artificial intelligence, and the delicate balance between man and machine. Shinshuu Fuji, Youko Hikasa, and Toshihiko Seki are among the talented voice actors in the cast.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, which is expected on October 26, 2023, and the teaser trailer has sparked interest in this adaptation.

