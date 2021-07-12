Playoffs – USA defeats France to win U19 World Cup

The United States defeated France 83-81 this Sunday (11) to win the FIBA ​​U-19 World Cup. With that, the Young Americans won their eighth trophy in 15 matches.

This feeling will never be old pic.twitter.com/GkSWZ0GSjd – USABJNT (abusabjnt) July 11, 2021

The Americans beat the best performance of the rising French star Victor Vembanyama. Pivot scored 22 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks, but he reached the limit of errors and left the game to go three minutes.

The U.S. team was led by Burton University's Jaden Ivy and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton Jr. with 16 points each. DCU point guard Mike Miles contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four assists.

One of the best chances for the next draft for the University of Gonzalez was Chad Holmgren with 10 points and five assists. In addition, he was named Competitive MVP.

Vembanyama, just 17, will not qualify for the NBA Draft until 2023 under the new rules. The Frenchman recently signed for Aswell, a club formerly owned by Tony Parker of San Antonio Spurs.

In the controversy for third place, Canada's choice beat Serbia 101-92.

On the way to victory, the United States launched an unbeaten campaign, defeating Turkey, Mali, Australia, South Korea, Senegal and Canada.

Photo: Twitter / FIFA Reproduction