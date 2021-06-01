Playoffs – The United States dominates Nicaragua in the pre-Olympic game

The United States could not have started a better Olympic campaign before baseball in the search for a place in the Tokyo Games later this year. On Monday night (05/31) the American team defeated Nicaragua very easily, dominating practically all categories in the victory from 7 to 1.

There were 14 wins in the United States and just five wins in Nicaragua. Interestingly, the only American players to fail to get the right win were two-time All-Star and Todd Frasier, currently on the Pittsburgh Pirates' mini-league team, and Matt Kemp, who has now left the team, but has been selected three times for the MLB star game. However, Frasier was one of the first American racers from the first entry sac-fly.

But the younger players did the trick, outside defender Jaron Duron (photo), which is the prospectus number 3 Farm Boston led the team with three wins and two RBIs, as many expect in the Red Sox and soon in the MLP. Eric Felia, a former 20th round pick of the 2016 draft in the Seattle Mariners Minor League, also had two Reserve Banks in the tournament.

Pitcher Matthew, another young man who started the Libertadores, was the main opportunity for the St. Louis Cardinals to come to St. Louis in exchange for taking Randy Arosarena to the rays of the Tampa Bay. The Libertadores drove for five innings, allowing five wins and one run, while striking out four hitters by strikeout. The Cardinals' prospectus finished the game with 86 shots, 56 of which were within the strike zone.

(Photo: Playback / Official Twitter USA Baseball)