Pinterest settles $ 22.5 million gender discrimination case with former executive

The solution, announced Monday, involves an investment of $ 2.5 million that should be “used to advance women and lesser communities in the technology sector,” Brooker & Co. said in a joint statement. Pinterest did not acknowledge responsibility as part of the solution, a company spokesman confirmed.

“Pinterest recognizes the importance of fostering a work environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and will continue its efforts to improve its culture,” the statement said. “Francois welcomes the meaningful steps Pinterest has taken to improve its workplace environment, and is encouraged that Pinterest is committed to creating a culture that allows all employees to feel included and supported.”