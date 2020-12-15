Top News

Pinterest settles $ 22.5 million gender discrimination case with former executive

by

The solution, announced Monday, involves an investment of $ 2.5 million that should be “used to advance women and lesser communities in the technology sector,” Brooker & Co. said in a joint statement. Pinterest did not acknowledge responsibility as part of the solution, a company spokesman confirmed.

“Pinterest recognizes the importance of fostering a work environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and will continue its efforts to improve its culture,” the statement said. “Francois welcomes the meaningful steps Pinterest has taken to improve its workplace environment, and is encouraged that Pinterest is committed to creating a culture that allows all employees to feel included and supported.”

This settlement marks the end of one of the highest gender discrimination cases in Silicon Valley in recent memory. Brooker’s case, as well Allegations of racism and discrimination From two former Pinterest employees in June, The staff was buzzing Of the digital scrapbooking service, this is known as a good online destination.

Pinterest then conducted an investigation into CNN Business and found that the two employees were “being treated fairly”.

Brooker sued Pinterest in August. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco County Superior Court, alleges that Pinterest “shamelessly removed” the broker after he filed a complaint about gender bias.

“While male executives have been rewarded for strong leadership styles, Ms. Bruher has been criticized for not being consistent or cooperative,” the lawsuit continued. “In addition, Ms. Bruher offered a less favorable compensation structure than her male counterparts and had to fight for equal treatment.”

In his complaint, Bruher said he was fired after he complained to Pinterest CEO Ben Silberman and the HR chief, after he complained that the company’s chief financial officer, Todd Morganfeld, had “sexually abused” him. He also accused Pinterest of trying to “create a myth” that his April 2020 departure was voluntary.

READ  Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon will get the White House's best job

When asked on Monday by non-defendants Silberman and Morganfeld in the case, Pinterest declined to comment beyond a joint statement with Browser.

Pinterest hires lawyers to explore its workplace culture in the wake of racist allegations
A Pinterest spokesperson Told the Times In August The company is committed to ensuring that the case is reconsidered and that “we feel inclusive and supportive of all our employees.” After the company Denied Brooker’s allegations in court in September.
Brooker said in an Tweet On Monday she said she would “continue to advocate for workplace equity, including more women in the C-suit.”
In June, the company Appointed the External Law Committee To explore its workplace culture in response to allegations of racism and discrimination by two former black employees. A Report At the time, Silberman said the law firm would review how Pinterest “evaluates, encourages and compensates employees, and how the company responds and investigates complaints of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.”

0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

Door Dash’s share is almost 80% higher than the IPO price at the Wall Street launch

Shares of Doordash Inc. rose on the first day of trading on...
Read More

You may also like

iOS 14.3 Features: Fitness +, Airports Pro Max Support, and more

Alex Trebeck News ‘Thank You’ and ‘Keep the Faith’

S. According to the Korean company, n. Korea hanged people, shut down capital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *