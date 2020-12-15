Pinterest settles $ 22.5 million gender discrimination case with former executive

The solution, announced Monday, involves an investment of $ 2.5 million that should be “used to advance women and lesser communities in the technology sector,” Brooker & Co. said in a joint statement. Pinterest did not acknowledge responsibility as part of the solution, a company spokesman confirmed.
“Pinterest recognizes the importance of fostering a work environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive and will continue its efforts to improve its culture,” the statement said. “Francois welcomes the meaningful steps Pinterest has taken to improve its workplace environment, and is encouraged that Pinterest is committed to creating a culture that allows all employees to feel included and supported.”
Pinterest then conducted an investigation into CNN Business and found that the two employees were “being treated fairly”.
Brooker sued Pinterest in August. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco County Superior Court, alleges that Pinterest “shamelessly removed” the broker after he filed a complaint about gender bias.
“While male executives have been rewarded for strong leadership styles, Ms. Bruher has been criticized for not being consistent or cooperative,” the lawsuit continued. “In addition, Ms. Bruher offered a less favorable compensation structure than her male counterparts and had to fight for equal treatment.”
In his complaint, Bruher said he was fired after he complained to Pinterest CEO Ben Silberman and the HR chief, after he complained that the company’s chief financial officer, Todd Morganfeld, had “sexually abused” him. He also accused Pinterest of trying to “create a myth” that his April 2020 departure was voluntary.
When asked on Monday by non-defendants Silberman and Morganfeld in the case, Pinterest declined to comment beyond a joint statement with Browser.