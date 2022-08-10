Pimp C Net Worth 2022: Estate of Rapper Pimp C in Debt!

Birthday, age, height, weight, wiki, and other interesting details about Pimp C for the years 2021 and 2022! The age of Pimp C will be revealed to us here in this article. Who is Pimp C now seeing, and how much cash does he have in his bank account?

Pimp C Biography

A well-known rapper by the name of Pimp C was born in the United States of America on December 29th, 1973. Born Chad Lamont Butler, he achieved fame in the United States as a rapper, vocalist, and record producer.

His work with the Underground Kingz, which he had a hand in founding, brought him the most of his fame. According to astrology, Pimp C was born under the sign of the Capricorn.

On December 29, 1973, Chad Lamont Butler made his debut into the world in Crowley, Louisiana. After moving there with his family, he spent his formative years in the great state of Texas.

He was Charleston and Weslyn Butler’s only child together, and his name was Butler. Butler had a difficult childhood due to a number of health issues, including a congenital abnormality that caused his legs to turn inward and required the use of braces to correct. He was born prematurely.

In addition to this, he suffered from digestive issues that required him to sleep in an elevated position. He already had poor vision, but a severe bout of pinkeye almost caused him to lose his sight entirely. Additionally, Butler suffered from pneumonia as a toddler at least nine times.

When Butler was a youngster, he participated in the choir and learned to play a number of instruments at school. His stepfather Bill Monroe inspired him to begin writing songs and composing his own music, both of which he did.

When Butler was a kid, he had a serious obsession with a relatively new musical genre called “hip hop.” Because of their shared passion for music, he and Bernard “Bun B” Freeman became fast friends very soon.

Chinara Butler was his wife beginning in 2003 and continuing until the time of his passing in 2007. He suffered from a disorder known as sleep apnea, which contributed to his passing. Additionally, he was a user of both promethazine and codeine.

Pimp C Early Life

His height was approximately 5 feet 11 inches, and his weight was approximately 118 kg. He was tall and in good form, and he had a pleasant demeanor to go along with his physical attributes. In addition to that, he was bald and had dark eyes. Pimp belonged to the black ethnic group and was a citizen of the United States of America.

Pimp C Death

Pimp was still trying very hard to get over the fact that his career had so many ups and downs. But on December 4, 2007, his body was found in his hotel room in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Coroner said that Pimp had trouble breathing because he had sleep apnea and took too much promethazine and codeine.

At his funeral, everyone paid tribute to him, from his mother Weslyn to his best friend Bun B. His death was one of the worst things to happen to the music industry. After Pimp died, Bun B made an album called “Your Everything” as a tribute to him.

Pimp C Imprisonment

In January 2002, Pimp got eight years in prison because he broke the rules of his probation from a previous aggravated assault charge. Even though the hip-hop community didn’t want him to go to jail, he had to do it anyway.

Pimp C Childhood Diseases

Since his childhood, Pimp has faced numerous health issues. As a result of being prematurely born, he had braces to rectify the inward rotation of his legs.

Similarly, he had stomach difficulties and his eyesight was so poor that he nearly became blind. On at least nine occasions, Pimp was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Pimp C Private Life

In terms of his personal life, he was wed to Chinara Butler (Instagram) from 2003 till the day he passed away; their marriage lasted until the day he passed away. They tied the knot in 2003, while Butler was still doing time in prison. In addition, the couple is parents to two kids, a son by the name of Dahcory and a daughter by the name of Christian. In addition, Pimp was the father of a son via a prior relationship whose name was Lamont Butler II.

They lived a really great life together up till the time that Pimp passed away because they were married until that time. They enjoyed the finest times of their lives together, but now that he is gone, his wife believes that it is difficult to be a widow. They had the best times of their lives together.

We are all aware that it is not an easy thing to go through life after losing the person you have loved the most and having to raise your children by yourself. However, now that he is no longer in her life, we pray to the Lord that he will ease her suffering and fortify her so that she can carry on with her life.

Pimp C Net Worth

Even though Pimp is no longer with us, he was a famous rapper back then, thus he had a lot of name recognition despite the fact that he is no longer with us. According to the sources, Pimp had a net worth of approximately $2,550,000 at the time of his passing. This information is based on the preceding. Working in the music industry was where he made all of this money for himself.

Because of all the well-known musicians and raps that he has produced, he has earned a substantial amount of money from his work. It is obvious that he would have made significantly more money than this from his career if he were still living today. Since he is no longer with us, all we can surmise about his life is that it was filled with a great deal of joy and ease throughout his time on earth.