Pills vs. Ravens Score: Historic Big-Six Lifts Buffalo, Lamar Jackson Out With Injuries As Pills Progress

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Buffalo Bills are heading back to the AFC Championship game. Saturday night coincided with the Baltimore Ravens, the conference’s No. 2-seeded contestants not exactly in the airy Orchard Park. Josh Allen & Co. Only three points managed in an irregular first half, and even after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out of the fourth quarter due to a concussion, the bills allowed Rookie backup Tyler Huntley to pull Baltimore within almost a point. However, the buffalo got bigger when it came to counting, with Allen finding Stephen Dix for a single offense score overnight and Darren Johnson returning to NFL history with a 101-yard interception – the most important play of 17. 3 Division round wins.

Jackson, who was flagged for being deliberately fielded in his final game after being forced into his own final zone by a bad photo, struggled to knock the Ravens off a clearly visible offensive slope from the get-go. Allen, on the other hand, was not nearly as dangerous in the air as he was often during an MVP-caliber 2020 campaign, but managed the ball adequately. Pills’ defense, on the other hand, really showed at home, recording two fourth-down stops and not provoking one of the game’s top attacks and leading to victory.

Stay tuned for instant trips from Saturday Night History Bills Victory.