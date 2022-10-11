Picard Season 3 Release Date: All Details Related to Cast and Plot!

In 2020, when Star Trek: Picard came out on CBS All Access (now Paramount+), Patrick Stewart got to play one of his most famous roles again. Now that the second season is over, Paramount has already announced the season three cast, a release date, and even an official trailer. Here is what we know so far about the third season of Picard, which will start soon.

Expectations From Picard Season 3

Data’s death in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis (which Picard struggles with all through the first season) and the destruction of Romulus in 2009’s Star Trek: Nemesis were both carried over into the first season of Star Trek: Picard (which was used to introduce the synthetic humans that helped prevent the rescue of Romulan refugees and ultimately set the stage for Picard to resign from Star Fleet).

Synths are not allowed, but two twin synths who are related to Picard’s old friend Data make him want to help them. All of this leads to Picard finding the home of Data’s original creator and turning himself into a synthetic at the end of the first season to keep from dying.

This brings us back to where we left Picard last: he was about to leave on the ship La Sirena with a new crew and go on an adventure. At the start of the second season, Picard and some of his old friends from Star Trek: The Next Generation, like Jerri Ryan’s Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd’s Raffi Musiker, are taken to the year 2024.

Picard and his friends have to figure out what the all-powerful Q (John De Lancie) did to change the past and make a version of Starfleet called the Confederation of Earth that wants to kill all aliens.

In the first teaser for season three, he can be seen looking through his old Star Trek: The Next Generation gear. After that, he and his old partner Riker (Jonathan Frakes) are shown standing next to each other with their phasers pointed at someone.

The teaser also says that Brent Spinner, who plays Data, and Levar Burton, who plays Geordi La Forge, will be back for season three. The official trailer for season three doesn’t say much about the story, but it does show a new ship: Captain William T. Riker’s USS Titan. We also see Dr. Crusher use a rifle to fight against masked enemies, and a Federation building blows up.

The Cast of Picard Season 3

Paramount has announced that LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner will join Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard season 3.

Here is a list of the confirmed cast members for season two of Picard, for your reference:

Picard (Patrick Stewart)

Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill)

Soji Asha (Isa Briones)

Elnor (Evan Evagora)

Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd)

Cabrera as Chris Rios

Jeri Ryan as 7&9

Laris/Orla Brady

Whoopi Golberg as Guinan

John De Lancie as Q

Picard Season 3 Plot

The plot of Picard season 3 has not been revealed in detail; nevertheless, the cast and crew have provided a few hints.

After the disastrous Star Trek: Nemesis, showrunner Terry Matalas has pledged that the last season of The Next Generation will be a fitting send-off.

“You can say anything about Nemesis, good or bad. He told Startrekmovie.com, “It didn’t feel like the end of those characters.” “They needed a going-away party. And that was the main point they made to Patrick Stewart and to everyone else.

I called them all and told them, “I want to talk about your characters, where you think they are, and I want to send you all off the way Star Trek VI did for the original crew.”

Fans of the original series will be glad to hear that the crew of The Next Generation isn’t the only old favorite coming back. In Star Trek: Generations, we last saw the Enterprise-D crash. In season 3, Picard and his old friends will use the same ship.

Stewart said at Comic-Con, “We do go back to the first Enterprise for a while.” “I had forgotten that we used to have carpet on the floor. These are the steps forward we’ve made!”

Release Date of Picard Season 3

The third season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on February 16, 2023.

Remember that the development and filming of seasons two and three began concurrently in 2020. Two years after the conclusion of season one, the second season of Star Trek: Picard began in March 2022, while season three is scheduled for release in early 2023.

The last season is directed by Jonathan Frakes and Terry Matalas, with 12 Monkeys founder Terry Matalas serving as showrunner.

Trailer of Picard season 3

One official trailer for the upcoming season is available here. It depicts Patrick Stewart reuniting with his original crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation for a final adventure. We see LeVar Burton’s portrayal of Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn’s portrayal of Worf, Gates McFadden’s portrayal of Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Marina Sirti’s portrayal of Deanna Troi. Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner join Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd in returning to the series.

Final Words

