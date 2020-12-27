Physician uses an allergy autoinjector to prevent his own reaction to the Moderna Govit-19 vaccine

A Boston doctor with a shellfish allergy had a severe reaction to Moderna’s Govit-19 vaccine, and his allergy was allowed to use an autoinjector and healed, health officials said.

According to Dr. Hossain Sadarsade, who has a severe shell allergy NBC Boston, Received the vaccine on Thursday and then post-vaccination, as per standard practice, according to a report from the Boston Medical Center.

“He felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed his personal administration [allergy autoinjector]. He was taken to the emergency department, evaluated, treated, cared for and discharged. He is doing better today, ”the report said.

Sadarsadeh’s allergic reaction is said to be the primary one from the modern vaccine The New York Times.

The Times reports that at least six people have developed anaphylaxis after receiving the Pfizer-Bioentech vaccine. According to the Times, both vaccines contain the same ingredients.

A spokeswoman for Moderna told the Times that the company had not commented on the lawsuit.

Sadarsade, an elderly oncologist, said his tongue and throat began to tingle after the injection. Boston Globee. He then began to sweat, turning pale and feeling cold, the Globe reported.

Sadarsade called it the worst allergic reaction he had had since he was 11 years old. By Friday, Sadarsade had recovered from the reaction.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people with a “severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in the COVID-19 vaccine” should not receive that particular vaccine, although it is not clear what ingredient may have triggered Sadrzadeh’s reaction. If you have. If you have a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injections, you should ask your doctor if you need to get a Govit-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you determine if it is safe to vaccinate you. “

The most common side effects of the modern vaccine are fatigue, headaches and muscle aches, according to NBC Boston.

More than 1.9 million people have received the first dose of the Covit-19 vaccine, according to the latest data CDC. More than 9.5 million volumes have been distributed.