Photographer documenting the lives of lesbian women in the 70s | Thread

In the 70s, photographer John E., known as JEB. Byrne did not find himself in the photos of the lesbians at the time. "They are not like any lesbian I know: they are not like me, not my lovers, not my friends." Explains in a recent interview. What is the origin of this incompatibility? "That's because they're usually taken by white, straight men."

Creating a true portrait of this community in the United States prompted JEB to create a collection of paintings that make up the photo book. Eye to eye: Portraits of lesbians, First edited by the company in 1979 and recently revised again in March 2021 by Anthology editions. The photographer, now in his 70s, began documenting LGBTQI + life in 1971. “During a trip across the United States, she visited urban and rural communities, attended women’s conferences and music festivals, and participated in pride parades. K And Lesbian "to create a closer portrait of lesbians of different ages and contexts, as they worked, played, raised their children, fell in love and struggled to remake their worlds," reads a report sent to the new publisher – Georgian P3. .

Eye to eye This is, according to the publisher, "the first photo book about lesbians created by lesbians to be published in the United States", which is why the country has a captive place in the visual history of this community. JEB He believes that photography has the ability to open the mind. "Many people have told me that it is not possible to be black and lesbian at the same time, it is not possible to be a lesbian and a mother at the same time. Photography, by showing that there is another reality, expands the boundaries of those individuals.

It was a bold decision for these women, and at the time, the portrait, along with the name, was published in JEB's book because of "discrimination" against the group. Some women also shared their personal stories in the book. “I created the book because I loved lesbians and wanted to be able to see ourselves,” he explains in the aforementioned interview. "Future lesbians need to feel that they belong to a lineage, that they have a history, that they can see themselves reflecting on an era that preceded them." Today, Eye to eye It has historical value, in addition to artistic and documentary value.