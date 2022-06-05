Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Dating History: Are They Still Together?

If there’s a gorgeous, talented lady in Hollywood, she’s likely to be Pete Davidson’s next girlfriend — or at least that’s how it appears these days. And, to be honest, these pairings frequently leave us perplexed.

We don’t doubt that Davidson is a talented and witty man, but we’re curious as to how he manages to maintain long-term relationships with celebrities like Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, despite the fact that they appear to come from completely different worlds.

After filing for divorce from her estranged spouse Kanye West after six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian moved on with Saturday Night Live comic Pete, causing quite a stir.

In each new photo, the couple appears to be in love, but how long have Pete and Kim been dating and when did they first meet?

Here’s a look at their entire relationship chronology, from when they first started dating to when they made their relationship official…

Rumors of a Romance

Kardashian and Davidson first appeared together in October 2021 in an “SNL” spoof in which they kissed on the magic carpet as Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, images of the two holding hands on a Halloween ride in Buena Park, Calif., appeared, despite the fact that they were “just pals” at the time, according to a source.

“They hang out in the same circles,” the person continued, “so they’ll be together from time to time.”

First Date

Kardashian and Davidson were observed sharing a private rooftop meal at Campania’s on Staten Island, where he is from, in November 2021, indicating that they were more than “just friends.”

At the time, a restaurant insider told Page Six that “Pete booked a private supper on the rooftop.” “It was just the two of them,” says the narrator.

They then went on a group date to New York City’s Zero Bond to celebrate Kardashian’s friend Simon Huck’s birthday.

An eyewitness described them as “smiling and laughing a lot and seemed really affectionate with each other.”

Pete Davidson Joins Kim Kardashian on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Soon after making their first red carpet appearance as a couple, Kim and Pete attended fashion’s biggest night hand-in-hand.

The couple looked as dashing as ever, dressed to the nines for the Met Gala‘s Gilded Glamour theme, which grabbed the world by storm in 2022.

Pete, in a classic gentleman manner, assisted Kim as she tried to go up the Met steps in the famously tight dress worn by Marilyn Monroe — talk about goals!

Kim Kardashian Gushes About Her Romance With Pete Davidson

Kim can be heard declaring how ‘glad and pleased’ she is to be dating Pete in a teaser clip from her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Kim’s sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner have both spoken out about her new romance, claiming that her new partner is ‘really sweet’ and makes her laugh ‘all the time.’

“I am a relationship sort of girl, for sure,” Kim says when asked how serious her relationship with Pete is. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of time with them.”

She went on to explain that being at peace is “such a lovely feeling.”

Pete Davidson Has Kim Kardashian’s Tattoo

During a recent visit to Ellen, Kim revealed that Pete has three tattoos dedicated to her (including a branding!) and revealed which one she prefers.

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of,’ since he’s getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats,” she explained.”

“So he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me,'” she said of his branding.

Kim went on to say that he had two more tattoos of the reality star, one of which reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” and the mother-of-four added, “That one is really cute.”

And now she’s given fans a sneak peek at the new inking, which is exactly as charming as it sounds!

For the First Time, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss

Kim and Pete were photographed kissing for the first time the day before Valentine’s Day, which is very appropriate! On Sunday, the pair went on a dinner date and were caught in a nice moment of PDA.

Despite the fact that they kissed for the first time on SNL in October as part of a comedy, this time seemed to be a genuine deal for the couple.

The photographs were taken during Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West’s social media rants in which he continued to target Pete, proving Kim isn’t giving in to Ye’s wishes to win her back.

Pete Davidson May Make an Appearance on the Upcoming Kardashians Show

Kim teased that her new bae would make an appearance on her family’s upcoming Hulu show at some time.

In an interview with Variety, Kim said that while Pete has yet to film with her on the new docu-series, she is not opposed to doing it in the future.

Kim stated, “I haven’t worked with him on any projects. And I’m not against it. It’s just not his style.

He would not, however, instruct the cameras to leave if an event was taking place and he was present. I think I’m going to shoot something incredibly spectacular in the near future, but it won’t be for this season.”

She went on to claim that the program will contain all of the facts regarding their romance, including “how we met, who reached out to who, how it happened, and all the minutiae that everyone wants to know.”

Conclusion

