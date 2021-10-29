Has CBS Canceled The Show For Person Of Interest 6?

Has CBS Renewed The Person Of Interest 6? It’s been a long time since we’ve heard any news about the show. There have been rumors that it may be canceled, but there are also rumors that it will be renewed for another season.

The fifth season of Person of Interest aired in May 2016.

No plans exist for the sixth season of CBS’s NCIS.

In this season of Person of Interest, audiences are anticipating a lot. Is there a possibility of another season? The attacks of September 11, 2001, and their possible ramifications are effectively addressed in this crime sci-fi series. We’ll tell you if CBS has renewed the series at this time.

Is It True or a Rumor That CBS’s “Person of Interest 6” Will Be Returning Or Cancelled?

CBS announced in early March 2016 that Person of Interest’s fifth season would also be the series’ last. Since the final 13 episodes of the crime drama were aired in mid-May, speculation has been rampant about a sequel.

The fifth season ended on a deliberately open and indeterminate note. It’s been reported that the creators wanted to allow the series to end on a high note, but also provide points of connection in case it is rebooted.

The idea of a spin-off spread fast. Fans even launched a petition on Change.org to bring the show back for a sixth season in the United States. Unfortunately, we must report that there is currently nothing to do with a sixth season, aside from speculations and the enthusiasm and efforts of fans.

As things are now, the fifth season will be the final one. Should that occur, we will notify you as soon as possible.

