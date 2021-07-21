Pentagon to review US President's nuclear code security

The U.S. military carries a so-called "nuclear ball" to a Marine One helicopter

Written by Bill Stewart and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon's regulatory body announced Tuesday that it was evaluating the U.S. president's so-called "nuclear ball" as a briefcase containing codes for accrediting a nuclear attack. , After leaving one of the suitcases for protesters who attacked the country’s capital on January 6th.

In a brief warning, the Inspector General's Office said it would assess the extent to which Pentagon officials could detect and respond if the president's emergency box was "lost, stolen or in danger."

“We will revise the target as the assessment progresses,” he added.

An unnamed U.S. official said concerns about the Jan. 6 attacks had prompted a review.

When the building was inspected by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence was in US Capitol with a military adviser carrying a nuclear stockpile.

If not in the White House, that box contains the codes that the President uses to approve a nuclear missile order.

Security footage released during the trial of the indictment against Trump shows how a military adviser carrying pens and symbols was brought to safety as protesters stormed the building.

"He is not in danger at any time," said a source close to the situation.

Even if the invaders seize the briefcase, any order for a nuclear attack must be confirmed and executed by the military.