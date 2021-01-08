Pennsylvania updates its COVID-19 vaccination program with a new phase

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Friday an updated plan to release the Govt-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania. Note: The press conference is now over. The full video will be released here soon. The new plan adds “Phase 1C” to those aged 65-74 and those considered to be at high risk due to health problems such as cancer, COPD and heart conditions and pregnant women. There are many essential workers who are not part of 1A or 1B. The list includes public safety; Traffic; Energy and wastewater workers; Finance and banking; Federal, state, district and local government employees; Elected officials; Judiciary and staff; Legal services; Media services; Communication workers; And public health. Includes a phase 2 for the general population when more vaccines are available. This includes anyone 16 years of age or older who has not previously been concealed. (Click here to read the updated vaccination program.) This story will be updated. The full report from the governor’s office is below. The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program is designed to be fluid and flexible to meet federal guidelines and recommendations. Today, Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced the fourth edition of the program, describing how the government is working to ensure updates and safe, expeditious implementation. “Vaccines are an important tool in preventing the spread of COVID. 19, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency have worked hard to facilitate a smooth, strategic vaccine roll, ”said State Wolf. “But most of the vaccine distribution process is controlled by the federal government, which means that, unfortunately, there are a lot of unknowns.” However, my administration is now doing everything we can to prepare for the day when the vaccine will be most widely available. There are signs of hope that we must accept. They help us regain control when many things seem out of control. “The first export of the vaccine to Pennsylvania is being provided to health workers, and with the information shared by the Department of Health, people working and living in federal and state long-term care facilities with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership have begun to receive the vaccine. This work continues. While the supply of vaccines is limited, the department’s goals are to increase the benefits to vaccinated recipients and to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. The current goals are to promote justice, mitigate health inequalities and promote transparency. Getting Pennsylvania vaccinated with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in reducing the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The Department of Health guides the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine across 66 of the Commonwealth’s 67 districts. Philadelphia County receives independent federal funding, establishes its own vaccine allocation and its own COVID-19 vaccine management program. The state vaccination program follows a map drawn by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a COVID-19 vaccine. Project. This plan is an interim plan that is constantly updated to reflect the latest recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Prevention (ACIP) and other available guidelines and feedback received. Dr. Levine provided details of the newly revised state plan. “This update integrates our program with the latest recommendations from ACIP and CDC,” Dr. Levine said. Phase 1A is further defined to identify specific health care providers. Phase 1B is now significantly larger individuals, including those aged 75 and over, with significant health problems and essential workers. This update also creates Phase 1C, which includes 65-74 year olds and those at high risk for cancer, COPD, oven conditions and pregnant women and essential workers who are not included in Phase 1A or B. “The vaccine is available, previously uncovered and anyone 16 years of age and older will now be vaccinated in Phase 2. The revised plan published on the Department’s website includes a feedback form to provide input to be considered by all interested parties. Department. This form promotes transparency and enables management to achieve the goal of making this fluid process as inclusive as possible. “Our recent success in reducing the spread of the virus, and the hope given to us by the introduction of these vaccines, should encourage all of us to continue the fight against this disease,” said Government Wolf. “We need to be patient as the vaccine supply expands and the Department of Health is working to inform everyone about the status of the vaccine.” It will take time, but a future without COVID-19 is possible, and thanks to all the Pennsylvanians who have joined me, the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including the fourth edition of the program, can be found in the vaccination section of the department’s website.

The first export of the vaccine to Pennsylvania is provided to health workers, and with the Department of Health sharing information with the federal government through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, people working and living in long-term care facilities in the state have begun to receive the vaccine. This work continues. While the vaccine supply is limited, the department's goals are to maximize the benefits to vaccinated individuals and reduce the risk of contracting the virus. The current goals are to promote justice, mitigate health inequalities and promote transparency. 