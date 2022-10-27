What is PECO Outage Map? How Can We Use This Outage Map?

On the PECO outage map, you can see which customers are currently without power. There’s more to the map than just checking for outages, so I’ve taken it upon myself to explain everything you need to know about how to use the PECO outage map.

How to Start Service with PECO in PA was a post I wrote where I explained how the new service request process for the PECO Energy Company works.

This short but very helpful article will show you how to read the PECO power outage map and how to tell the company about a power outage if you have one.

How to Read PECO’s Map of Outages

The PECO outage map shows which customers are without power and exactly where those customers are.

So many things make it important to know how to read a map. You’ll find out whether or not your outage has been reported. After you report the outage, you can also find out what is going on. Let’s look at how to read the map of outages.

Also Read: Dubbedanime: Anime Shows Can Be Watched for Free!

How to Find Out if the Power is Out—PECO

Just go to the website for PECO.

Click “Outages” in the menu bar, then choose “View Outages” from the drop-down menu. look at the picture below.

When you click on “View Outage Map,” you should be taken to a new page with this big map on it. It should look like the one shown in the picture below.

Summary of the Outage

The “Outage Summary Menu” is the first thing you’ll see on the map. If you open the map on a bigger screen, it should be on the left side of the screen. It has a button that lets you turn it on and off only when you want to.

The “Outage Summary” is the first thing you will see. This shows how many customers PECO Energy Company has so far, how many outages are currently happening, and how many customers are affected by the outages.

You can also use “Summary Reports” to sort the outage reports by county. You also have “Weather,” which lets you change filters for when bad weather causes power outages.

There are navigation links at the top of the map that will help you do different things depending on what you want to do.

The first link, “Check Outage Status,” will help you find out what’s going on with the outage. Sometimes, you can even find out how long it will be until the problem is fixed.

The second link, “Report Outage,” helps you report a power outage as well. Especially if you don’t have power and can’t find your area on the PECO outage map.

“Sign up for alerts” is the third link. This will help you sign up for an alert sender that will let you know when PECO Energy Company notices a power outage in your area.

The last link is the button to get the PECO mobile app. What it says it does, it does.

The PECO Map of Outages

Both the left and right sides of the PECO outage map have buttons that let you move around. It also has some colorful pins that show where the outages are happening. If you zoom in on the different colored pins, the pins will spread out to show exactly where customers are losing power.

Most of the time, the pins may not be as accurate as the reports because they only cover the whole area. If you click on a pin, you can see the outage status of that pin on the right side of the map.

Also Read: How to Delete Instagram Account? Follow the Steps to Delete the Account!

You can also find out if there is a power outage at your home by using the search button on the left side of the map.

You can also use the “My location” button to help the PECO outage map figure out if there is a power outage in your area by using your device’s location data.

Conclusion

On the PECO outage map, you can see which customers are currently without power. You can also find out whether or not your outage has been reported. There are navigation links at the top of the map to help you do different things depending on what you want to do.

The PECO outage map shows where customers are losing power. If you click on a pin, you can see the outage status of that pin on the right side of the map. You can also find out if there is a power outage at your home by using the search button.