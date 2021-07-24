Peaky Blinders Season 6 latest updates about Release Date , Cast and Plot

Peaky Blinders is one of the most talked-about Netflix shows out there. As of now, the show has 5 seasons. The fans were left with a cliffhanger and now can not wait for season 6 to air. From all the sources, it is confirmed that Peaky Blinders season 6 shooting is wrapped. As a fan of the show, you would be really curious to know about the latest updates and if there are any new cast members or any news on the release date in season 6 right? Don’t worry, because I have got you covered on that.

When is Peaky Blinders Season 6 releasing?

Peaky Blinders season 6 release date has not been confirmed as of now. We got to know that the shooting was wrapped just last month, June 2021. With this information, we also came to know that due to the pandemic the shooting was stopped in the middle for some time and after the government had relaxed the lockdown by giving permission to shoot the cast and crew had begun again. Knowing all this, we can expect the show to air by the end of this year or sometime during the next year.

Who is going to be cast in season 6

In season 5 we saw Cellian Murphy, Helen McCroy, Paul Anderon, Sophie Rundle, Fin Cole, Annabelle Wallis, Natasha O’Keeffe, Kate Philips, Anya Taylor -Joy, Brian Gleeson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sam Claflin, Aidan Gillen, Daryl McCormack, and Peter Campion.

After the sad demise of Helen McCrory who played the role of Aunt Polly, on 16th April, there is no news of whether anyone else would play her role or not. Everyone in the cast and crew was sad hearing this news. McCroy was really close to Cellian Murphy.

In season 6 you’ll definitely see Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Sam Claflin, and Harry Kirton as the main cast of the show. When it comes to new additions to the cast, Conard Khan is set to be one of the new additions and along with him, there’s going to be a new female character. As of now, there is no news on who this character could be played by. The director of the show Anthony Byrne had announced the new character in one of his interviews.

What’s the plot

As we know, season 5 of Peaky Blinders left us with a cliffhanger and so many unanswered questions. From what we have come to know in season 6 you’ll get to know all the answers to the questions you have and will enjoy it a lot. There is so much hype about it and we think that it’s definitely going to be worth it.