Peaky Blinder Season 6 Release Date and Cast Back With A Bang

Peaky Blinder is one of the most famous British Television Drama Series. It is a crime drama created by Steven Knight. It has its fans all over the world and people are crazy about this show. The last five seasons of this show have won the heart of many people and now people are eagerly waiting for another season. Peaky Blinder is all set to show is coming back. Its creator has told in a statement that “peaky Blinder is back with a bang” the production of season 6 is delayed due to the pandemic. He also added that this season will be the best of all and will fulfill all the expectations of its fans.

As you all are aware that the Season 6 will be its last season. According to the report of the official sources, the filming is already done in June 2021. They revealed this on Twitter account and also thanked its crew and cast for the epic six seasons.

Premium Date Of Peaky Blinder Season 6

The series will release on the BBC initially and later on it will be streaming on Netflix as well. Emmett J Scanlan posted a black and white picture of the Peaky Blinder set in April this year. You can expect the new season later this year.

Cast

People expect a lot more when it’s last season. The creators had considered it and make sure that you will see previous cast members as well as newcomers. Here is the list of the cast of season 6:

Cillian Murphy will play the role of Tommy Michael Shelby

Arthur Shelby who is the eldest of Shelby siblings will be enacted by Paul Anderson.

Finn Cole will be seen as Michael Gray

Ada Thorne only Shelby’s female sibling will be enacted by Sophie Rundle.

Conrad Khan is the new character who will Reveal In Season 6.

Amber Anderson is also a new character as stated by her on her Instagram handle.

Natasha O’Keeffe is played by Lizzie Shelby

Harry Kirton is enacted by Finn Shelby

Packy Lee will play the role of Johnny Dogs.

This last season has so much more for all the fans.