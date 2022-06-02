Paul Anderson Net Worth, Early Life, Professional Life, and More!

Of course, if you’re into online series and TV shows, you’ve probably heard of Peaky Blinders, a famous BBC production series. The show is set in post-World War I Birmingham and is about criminals.

Paul Anderson, a British actor, rose to notoriety in this episode for his portrayal of Arthur Shelby. Paul is also renowned for his roles in The Revenant, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Electricity, Hostiles, Top Boy, The Miniseries, and other films and series.

In addition, Anderson began his acting career in the 2000s by appearing in plays written by a buddy, Gregory Burke.

What is Paul Anderson’s Net Worth?

Paul Anderson’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million. The actor is most known for playing Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular television series of all time.

Peaky Blinders will surely share in Anderson’s tremendous net worth. Paul co-starred in the series with Cillian Murphy, one of the industry’s most talented actors with a net worth of $15.5 million.

Paul Anderson’s Early Years

Paul was born in London, England, and is commonly referred to as a South Londoner. His mother used to work as a barmaid in a pub, and he grew up on a council estate with his brother Andy Anderson and sister Vicki Anderson.

Paul dropped out of school around the age of 14-15 and assumed that drama school would be his only option, but he was surprised to find himself enrolled in the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, which came as a surprise because one of his friends overheard him say that and encouraged him to try drama (a very good recommendation indeed), after which Paul applied and was accepted to both Guildhall and Webber Douglas.

Paul had done some ticket scalping to make a living before the 2000s, but after discovering his passion for acting and attempting music, his buddy Gregory Burk cast him in one of his plays, and the rest is history.

Paul isn’t the only actor in his family; his nephew Jacob Anderson is also an actor who has been in Game of Thrones as Grey Worm.

Professional Life of Paul Anderson

Paul’s professional career began with small roles on television, including Jermy Fisher in Pink Serenade in 2003, Jason in a Doctor Who episode in 2006, and Hunter in the film Engaged to Kill in 2007.

In 2008, he played a PC Murder Suspect in Ashes and Frank Sporetti in Lewis and Roger in Frankie Howerd: Rather You Than Me.

In 2009, he played Bex in The Firm, and the following year, he played Graham Spate in Midsomer Murders, then Jake and Chris in A Lonely Place to Die in The Basement, but in 2011, he played Colonel Sebastian Moran in Sherlock Holmes: a Game of Shadows, which was a big break, and he then played Sergeant Frank Nash in a miniseries The Promise, and then Alistair Darlow in Lewis for an episode.

Paul also appeared in films such as Still Life in 1971 as a homeless man and then as Sergeant Leslie Lewis, Barry in Electricity and Legend as Albert Donoghue, and Anderson in The Revenant in 2015, for which he received critical acclaim.

Jim Morrow from 24 Hours to Live, Corporal Tommy Thomas in Hostiles, Guy of Gisborne in Robin Hood, and Nightmare Alley, which is now in post-production, are some of his most recent projects.

People are excited to see him as Arthur Shelby again because they know he’ll kill it once more.

Background in Education

Unfortunately, Paul dropped out of school when he was between the ages of 14 and 15. While he and a colleague actor were discussing the matter, his interest in performance sparked.

He grew interested and began submitting applications to acting schools. He was also chosen for Webber Douglas and Guildhall.

Paul, on the other hand, enrolled in the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in order to pursue a career in show business.

His Role in Peaky Blinders

Paul Anderson’s first big break came in 2013 when he was cast in the BBC series Peaky Blinders as one of the main protagonists.

The skilled actor portrayed Arthur Shelby, a mentally ill mobster in post-World War I Birmingham. His performance was praised by both reviewers and fans. Paul’s compensation must have been high depending on his performance.

Interesting Facts About Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson adores animals. He, too, has a dog named Ray/Bear. Furthermore, he frequently shares posts with his cat.

Surprisingly, he has a strong desire to sing. Furthermore, singing was what drew him to acting.

Paul is a football fanatic. Similarly, he is a die-hard supporter of Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul, too, has a tattoo of an A Cross on his left chest and a diagram on his right.

He speaks with a heavy south London brogue.

Conclusion

You may not recognize the name, but you will remember the face and voice of the coolest and most popular Netflix series, Peaky Blinders. Paul, who was born on February 12, 1978, had aspired to be an actor but only began doing so after starring in various plays written by his buddy Gregory Burke in the late 2000s.

People often refer to him as Boycey, which is also the moniker of his Instagram page, where he occasionally posts.