Paris Hilton’s Net Worth: How Did She Get So Rich?

Paris Hilton is one of the most photographed celebrities on the planet, and the fascination with her lifestyle stems in part from her great money.

Paris was born into the lap of luxury as the heiress to the Hilton Hotel empire, and her wild, larger-than-life experiences have unfolded in front of the cameras.

Everything she does is watched by her millions of followers across the world, who are all interested in what she says, buys, promotes, and, of course, with whom she spends her time.

Paris Hilton is one of the most photographed celebrities on the planet, and the fascination with her lifestyle stems in part from her great money.

Paris was born into the lap of luxury as the heiress to the Hilton Hotel empire, and her wild, larger-than-life experiences have unfolded in front of the cameras.

Everything she does is watched by her millions of followers across the world, who are all interested in what she says, buys, promotes, and, of course, with whom she spends her time.

Also read: Is Paris Hilton Dating? Paris Hilton’s Engagement News

Everything We Know About Emily in Paris’s Season 3 | Complete Info

Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?

Early Years

Paris Whitney Hilton was born in New York City on February 17, 1981, to former actress Kathy Hilton and businessman Richard Hilton. She is the oldest of four children, one of which is the famous socialite Nicky Hilton.

Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, was her great-grandpa (on her father’s side). The family moved about a lot, alternating between a suite in Manhattan’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, the Hamptons, and Beverly Hills.

She grew up in the same social circle as Ivanka Trump, Nicole Richie, and Kim Kardashian. Michael Jackson’s family was close friends with him and was frequently invited to his concerts.

At the age of 15, she attended the Professional Children’s School and then spent a year at the Provo Canyon School for emotionally disturbed kids. She went on to get her GED.

How Much Money Does Paris Hilton Have?

Paris Hilton is a socialite, model, actress, and entrepreneur from New York. She has a net worth of $300 million dollars as of this writing. Paris Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the Hilton Hotel chain’s founder, although she has made her own money through a profitable endorsement and product empire that is especially popular worldwide.

Her licensing empire now includes retail locations selling Paris-branded apparel, handbags, perfumes, and more all over the world.

She has sponsored 17 fragrances totaling over $2 billion in global revenue to date. In fact, Paris’ scent royalties account for the majority of her net fortune. She’ll most likely get a 20-30% part of the profits.

Billions for Her Family

Barron Hilton, Paris Hilton’s grandfather, was reportedly so embarrassed by his granddaughter’s behavior that he changed the provisions of his will in 2007 to donate 97 percent of his $4.5 billion wealth to charity rather than his family.

As a result, instead of nearly two dozen people inheriting $4.5 billion ($190 million each person), 3 percent of $4.5 billion was divided among them. That’s $135 million in total or almost $5.6 million per person.

In the late 1990s, She Began Modeling

Paris joined Donald Trump’s T Management firm in 2000 after working as a child model and breaking into the New York City social scene as a socialite in her teens.

According to Insider, she walked in New York Fashion Week presentations for many designers and had a successful modeling career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris went on to model for Guess and Christian Dior, and she periodically returns to the runway (such as when she walked in Kanye West’s Yeezy 6 Collection in 2018). All of her early modeling jobs are likely to have contributed to her financial success.

For four years, Paris was the star of The Simple Life. The Simple Life, Paris’ first TV show, ran from 2003 through 2007.

The Fox reality show followed Paris and her best friend, fellow socialite Nicole Richie, as they sought to navigate a world that was considerably different from their own.

Paris’ image as an early queen of reality television was solidified by the show’s high ratings. Paris was said to have earned $5 million for just one season of the show in 2005. According to People, this was substantially more than Nicole was reportedly offered.

embed-name is the source of this material. On their website, you might be able to discover the same content in a different format or more information.

Paris went on to star in a couple of less popular reality shows after The Simple Life. The World According to Paris, like most of her other series, only lasted a season or two.

It’s unclear how much money she got from these episodes, but given that a four-episode guest part on a Danish version of the show Paradise Hotel netted her $300,000 in 2013, her TV career is likely to have paid her well, according to Radar.

Conclusion

It’s Paris Hilton’s world, and you’re just a fly on the wall.

Since the early 2000s, Paris has been lighting up television screens and dazzling magazine pages as Nicky’s sister, Kathy’s daughter, and Conrad Hilton’s great-granddaughter. You know that Juicy sweatsuits wouldn’t be the same without her.

The heiress to the Hilton hotel, 40, has never been hesitant about flaunting her opulent lifestyle. Cooking With Paris, her new Netflix show is offering audiences a closer glimpse into her personal circle of family and friends.