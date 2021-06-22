Panama is using its territory as a route from south to north to meet growing migration waves, especially from the United States this Monday (21), and is demanding budget spending for the country.

"We can serve them, but we need the support of the international community and especially the United States, because the main target has always been the United States," Panamanian President Erica Mouns told a news conference this Monday.

"Panam has no international aid. I think all the aid we provide is just $ 7.2 million for food. [desde meados do ano passado], Comes from the national budget, ”Moines explained.

Recently, US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to provide economic assistance to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, a sector known as North Trincomalee to prevent migration to her country.

However, the Panamanian president recalled that there were significant Haitians who had come to the US border. "These Haitians did not come from the northern triangle, they came from the south and crossed the Panam, Panam joined them," he said.

"Money has not received a single penny to manage irregular migration and is one of the most contributing countries, if not the most contributing country," Mounes said.

Most Haitian immigrants come from South America, where they make their first stops, usually gathering resources for months or years, and then head north, often traveling wildly through the jungle.

The 266 km stretch between Colombia and Panama. Covering an area of ​​575,000 hectares, this virgin forest has become a mandatory measure for irregular migration from South America to the United States without any means of communication.

According to official estimates, more than 46,500 immigrants, including at least 6,200 children, have made this perilous journey over the past four years, where they face criminal gangs, wildlife and powerful rivers. The immigrants are mostly Haitians and Cubans, but also Asians and Africans.

To welcome them during their trip, Panam has set up camps on its border with Colombia. Moinus said a representative of the US embassy in Panama would visit the area in the coming days to look into the matter.

The Chancellor shared his concerns with organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Central American Coordinating Agency (SICA). Moines said Panama receives "valuable" assistance from international organizations in developing protocols for obtaining immigrants.

During a trip to Europe this week, Moines will also ask for EU support on this issue.