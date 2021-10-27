Overlord Season 4 Release Date : Is it confirmed?

The fourth season of the anime series is set to release in 2020. Fans are eagerly awaiting for more information about the upcoming season. Stay tuned for updates on Overlord Season 4!

Lord is a Japanese anime series based on Kugane Maruyama’s light novels that is also known as Lord. So-Bin was responsible for the series’ artistic design, and Naoyuki Itou handled the filming. The anime series has three seasons and fans are waiting for another one. Nothing has been confirmed, however. Season 1 debuted on the big screens in July 2015, after two more seasons. Season 2 aired in January 2018.

Season 4 is scheduled to air in July 2019, and the third season premiered in July 2018. The audience praised the program. Madhouse is in charge of production. In addition, the series is available for worldwide distribution through Funimation. The anime adaptation of the light novel series follows the novels from 1 to 3. Season 1 aired in 2016 and consisted of 13 episodes. A second sequel, “The Return of the King,” was released in both cinemas and on home video. In addition, two compilation films were aired on screens in February and March. In the series’ final episode, Season 2 was confirmed.

Overlord Season 4 Plotline

In the last season, we saw how Ainz discovers the Sorcerer Kingdom, as well as Albedo. Furthermore, the other characters made him an offer of alliance. He is the creator of the secret technique to making melons, he came up with a new type of combat strategy, and it’s only natural that Ainz should have difficulties managing the Kingdom. We see Albedo volunteering to assist as his right hand. It’s rumored that in season 4, Albedo will teach the Elder Leeches to become Kingdom officials. We can also see her getting involved in the Sorcerer Kingdom’s political issues.

Assuming that the previous seasons are correct, the following season will begin in season three’s final episode. It can fill volumes 10-12. We may also see Ainz’s development in season 4. They may also introduce new characters. The thrilling conclusion is right around the corner. Prepare to be a part of the next season and watch even more fantasy action sequences.

The story of Ainz, a video game player, is the focus of Overlord. As you play, the game servers are shutting down. It’s in N Zarick, the game world. To dominate the globe, chase after conquests one at a time. Npheria and Enri previously starred in Carne Village seasons.

Overlord Season 4 Cast

The cast of Overlord season 4 has yet to be announced. However, we anticipate that the voice cast from previous seasons would return.

Satoshi Hina provides the voice for Momonga.

Albedo’s voice is provided by Yumi Hara.

Sumire Uesaka plays the role of Shalltear Bloodfallen.

Manami Numakura provides the voice for Narberal Gamma.

Demi Urge is voiced by Masayuki Katou.

Yumi Uchiyama provides the voice for Mare Bello Fiore.

Emiri Kato voices the role of Aura Bella Fiora, a young girl who befriends Ami and Taki.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date

Unfortunately, the release date has not yet come to an end. There are no confirmations for season 4 yet; we’re still waiting on Overlord III to learn about the next season. Season 5 will most likely arrive sooner or later. Much of the narrative has yet to be told, as the light novels continue. It’s possible that the first official announcements will come in mid-2020. For now, we can enjoy all three thrilling Overlord seasons!

Final Words

