Outlander Season 6: In The End Jamie And Claire Fight For Their Family

After the post of Starz which shows Jamie and Claire together, it is confirmed that Outlander Season 6 will definitely come. Now the thirst of all the fans out there will be quenched. The marvelous news is that the shooting of season 6 is already completed. So congratulations we are one step away from witnessing the family drama. But there is bad news for all the fans that the Outlander Season 6 will present only eight episodes.

The upcoming season is based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes which is Dina Gabaldon’s sixth book. The book shows that Jamie played by Sam Heughan and Claire played by Caitriona Balfe on the way to the epic American Revolution.



Outlander was released in 2014 and since then people are huge fans of outlander. Outlander is a time travel Historical drama created by none other than Ronald D. Moore. The story is about a girl named Claire Randall who lives in Scotland and traveler in past from 1734 to 1945. In 1945 she met a boy named Jamie and instantly fell in love with him. Although she was married in the 20th century to a guy named Frank Randall. She got pregnant and return to the future and give birth to a baby girl. After nurturing her baby she traveled back to the past. Then they reunite and settle in North Caroline. This is all about the previous five seasons.

When will Outlander Season 6 hit your screen?

From the authentic sources, we have gathered the information that season 6 will release in early 2022. The shooting of this season was completed in June 2021. Now the show is in its post-production stage. The showrunner Matthew B. Robert claimed in a statement that they all are excited to enter into the editing room. Also, we can expect season 6 in February.

The trailer of season 6 is not yet out but as soon as creators will drop the trailer we will inform you soon. But the creators provided the image of the cast while shooting.

Who will appear in Outlander Season 6?

The leading characters of Outlander Season 6 will definitely return Claire and Jamie Fraser by Caitriona Balfe and Sam respectively. Few more characters who are returning are:



Bree’s Husband Roger Wakefield will be played by Richard Rankin.

Ian Fraser Murray ( Jamie’s Nephew) will be enacted by John Bell.

Marsali Fraser will be played by Lauren Lyle.

Jamie’s aunt will be played by Maria Doyle.

Jamie’s daughter will be played by Sophie Skelton.

Cesar Domboy Claire adopted son ( Fergus Fraser)

There are more characters you will see in season 6. So don’t forget to watch.



I assure you that creators have planned something unique and amazing for you all. So you all stay tuned for more information on Outlander Season 6