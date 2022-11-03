Outer Banks Season 4 Release Date: Who Are the New Characters in New Season?

Are you all looking forward to Season 4 of Outer Banks? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we will find out about the next season of the show.

Fans of the Outer Banks should get ready to party because they are about to hear some great news. In 2020, when Outer Banks came out, the epidemic had just started, and we spent the whole day binge-watching Netflix.

People were interested in this drama series because it had a great plot and great characters. This mystery drama just got picked up for a third season, and its IMDB rating is now 7.6/10.

Since the first season, the number of people going to the Outer Banks has grown. The second season was always number one on the global version of Netflix’s Top 10 TV list for the first four weeks after it came out. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the show was given another season.

If you want to know more about the possible release date, you don’t have to look any further. We have put together all the important information about the expected release date of Outer Banks Season 3 and much more.

When Will the Fourth Season of Outer Banks Come Out?

The news that Season 3 of Outer Banks would be out on December 20, 2020.

The fans of Outer Banks are still wondering when the new season will start. The network says that the first episode of Season 4 of Outer Banks will air in 2023. There hasn’t been a set date for the release.

The series was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, from February 16, 2022, until August 19, 2022, when it was finished. The official Netflix Twitter account confirmed the information by announcing the official release date.

Based on what happened in past seasons, this season will have ten episodes that will run for an average of 42–61 minutes each. The network didn’t give any information about what the episodes were called or what the show was about.

the Cast of Outer Banks Season 4

The main characters from “Outer Banks” are likely to be back for season 3.

John B will be played by Chase Stokes.

Sarah Cameron will be played by Madelyn Cline.

Madison Bailey will play the part of Kiara “Kie” Carrera

Pope will be played by Jonathan Daviss.

JJ will be played by Rudy Pankow.

Ward Cameron will be played by Charles Esten.

Rafe Cameron will be played by Drew Starkey.

Big John will be played by Charles Halford.

Carla Limbrey will be played by Elizabeth Mitchell.

Cleo will be played by Carlacia Grant.

Rose will be played by Caroline Arapoglou.

Deputy Shoupe will be played by Cullen Moss.

Expected Storyline for Season 3 of Outer Banks

The third season of Outer Banks will probably start with the Pogues trying to leave the island so they can continue their treasure hunt. It will be interesting to see if they and the Camerons get into a fight over the gold and cross. Since Big John is still alive, the search for the treasure might go in a different direction, and the teens might be able to help.

According to the people who make the show, the mystery around the money will also get bigger in the third season. There may also be more teen romance in the quest. Most likely, the adventures, romances, and bad luck that happened on the first two trips will continue on the third one.

Official Teaser for Season 3 of Outer Banks

The official trailer for the show went online on September 25, 2022. It started with the words, “The Pogues are back in town.” The video shows beautiful pictures of island beaches and has our hero, John B., talk about them.

A Quick Look Back at the End of Season 2 of Outer Banks

In the last episode of the second season of “Outer Banks,” there is a shocking showdown. Sarah finds out from Ward that he is still alive and that the whole “death” thing was just a joke he played on his family to keep them safe.

Sarah and John B go to the Camerons with his friends to get the Saint Domingo Cross while everything else is going on. As a result of the chaos that follows, the Pogues are stuck on an island. The most shocking thing that comes out in the second season is that Big John is still alive and is now talking to Carla from Barbados.

