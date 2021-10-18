The popular romantic comedy anime “Ouran High School Host Club” had 26 episodes in its initial season., was released in 2006. The series is based on Bisco Hatori’s manga of the same name, which he wrote and illustrated from 2002 to 2010.

“Ouran High School Host Club” follows Haruhi Fujioka, a teenage girl who receives a scholarship to attend the elite Ouran High School. Shortly after arriving, Haruhi enters a room in search of a study spot, only to run into a gathering of the Host Club, a group of six male students who entertain female “clients” during their visits. Unfortunately, Haruhi is clumsy, and she breaks a valuable vase. The club, mistaking her for a boy, asks her to join as a “Host” to make up for the loss. Haruhi, it turns out, has a natural gift for captivating girls, and even after the boys discover that she is a girl, they retain her secret so that she can continue to be a Host with them.

When Will Be The Season 2 of Ouran High School Host Club Released?

Fans of the older series will be disappointed to learn that there is still no word on a prospective second season, despite the fact that it has been more than 15 years.

Rumours have been circulating for quite some time, with English voice cast actor Todd Haberkorn allegedly stating in a video a few years ago that he had been approached by the original creators about Season 2, as reported by multiple media outlets including OtakuKart, but nothing has been heard since then. Despite this, when it comes to anime, you can never give up hope for next season.

Many anime series have gone over ten years between seasons, such as “Digimon Adventure 02,” which ended in 2001 and was followed by the film “Digimon Adventure tri. 1: Saikai,” which was released 14 years later. Between “Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor” and “Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor – Exodus,” there was an 11-year gap, but the “Gunbuster” series had a 16-year gap.

Ouran High School Host Club” has a lot going for it: Bones Animation is still operating strong, the series creator isn’t creating on anything currently, and the popularity of the show has only increased over time. Instead of Season 2, the next instalment in the franchise might be a movie or a reboot, which would be just as exciting for fans who have been waiting so long.

If reports of an upcoming “Ouran High School Host Club” Season 2 are real, fans should expect new episodes in mid-2022, as the Bones studio has had some delays due to epidemic situation of COVID-19 “My Hero Academia 5” and “The Case Study of Vanitas” has both due soon.

The Plot From Last Year’s Ouran High School Host Club

Haruhi Fujioka, the female protagonist, is at the centre of the plot. She is also a junior at Ouran Academy. Ouran Academy, on the other hand, is a private high school for the wealthy and powerful. Furthermore, Haruhi hails from a typical family, which her classmates refer to as “poor.” She is also claimed to be a member of Ouran Highschool only due of her scholarship. She also steps on Music Room 3 by accident one day. This is a venue where six male scholars welcome and serve tea and snacks to their female clients.

Haruhi accidentally steps on an expensive jar worth 8 million yen. She shatters it and fractures it into pieces by accident. It’s in shambles there. She must be a member of the club in order to return it to them. Furthermore, she was mistaken for a man due to her appearance. Her gender is eventually revealed as the narrative progresses.

Casting: Who Will Returning For Ouran High School Host Club Season 2?

Haruhi is in the core of “Ouran High School Host Club,” yet she is usually alongside the other six Host Club members. Tamaki Suoh, the most popular Host with traditional good looks and blonde hair, is the club’s president. Tamaki develops deep romantic feelings for Haruhi, however it takes him a long time to admit them. Kyoya Ootori, who has black hair and glasses, is always by Tamaki’s side. He’s the club member in charge of finances and other behind-the-scenes details, leaving the actual entertainment to the rest of the group.

Then there’s Kaoru and Hikaru Hitachiin, the naughty twins who, with the exception of Haruhi, are nearly impossible to tell apart. Takashi “Mori” Morinozuka and Mitsukuni “Honey” Haninozuka are married cousins who care after each other like brothers. Mori is the tall, dark, and attractive Host, while Honey, despite his age, has the appearance of a six-year-old and appeals to his clientele with his innate charm. Haruhi has a tight relationship with each of the members of the group, and the most of them have love feelings for her, but her bond with Tamaki is the greatest.

What Is The Best Place to Watch Ouran Highschool Host Club?

The Ouran Highschool Host Club series is a fantastic romance drama. Even if it doesn’t come up in a full-fledged 10 on 10, it’s not one to overlook. This has the potential to be a smash hit thanks to its intriguing plot. Let me now address the obligatory “Where To Watch” question. Ouran Highschool Host Club is available on Hulu. Furthermore, it used to be on Netflix, but that is no longer the case.

Funimation is also responsible for the development of Ouran Highschool Host Club. You may, of course, watch the series on Funimation. Funimation also has the English dub for the series. We also advise you to avoid posting anything about the series on other platforms that could affect the producers. Ouran Highschool Host Club Season 2 will most likely be released on Funimation, given the series is produced by Funimation.

Is There Any Trailer of Ouran Highschool Host Club Second Season?

The anime’s makers have yet to issue an official trailer for season 2 of the anime. Those who haven’t seen the first season trailer can still enjoy it. We’ll update this story if there’s any more information on the anime’s season 2 trailer.

