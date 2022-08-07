Ouran High School Host Club Season 2: What Is the Renewal Status for Season 2?

2006 saw the debut of the first season of the popular romantic comedy anime “Ouran High School Host Club,” which consisted of a total of 26 episodes. The television show is adapted from the manga of the same name that was written by Bisco Hatori and published from 2002 to 2010.

In the anime and manga series “Ouran High School Host Club,” a young woman by the name of Haruhi Fujioka wins a scholarship to attend the prestigious Ouran High School. Shortly after arrival, Haruhi begins her search for a place to study by entering a room. She decides to attend a meeting of the Host Club, which is comprised of six male students and is responsible for providing entertainment for female “clients” who visit the university.

Unluckily for Haruhi, her clumsiness results in the destruction of an expensive vase. Because the club thinks she is a boy, they have to hire her to work as a “Host” in order to make up for the money they have lost. Even once they discover that she is a girl, the boys keep her identity a secret so that she can continue to act as a Host for them. It turns out that Haruhi is particularly skilled at endearing herself to females, so the boys want to make use of this ability.

Will there ever be a release of the second season of “Ouran High School Host Club,” for which fans have been patiently waiting for the past 15 years? The romantic comedy animation quickly rose to the top of the charts after it was first made available to the public. Despite the fact that drama CDs, a visual novel, and a live-action series were all released around the same time as the successful anime as well as later on, there has not been a second season of the anime.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Renewal Status

The producers of Ouran High School Host Club have not yet issued any public announcements regarding the possibility of a second season of the show. On the internet, rumors have been going about for quite some time at this point.

The creators of Ouran High School Host Club have been in touch with the show’s original voice actor, Todd Haberkorn, in preparation for the second season. The second season of Ouran High School Host Club, on the other hand, did not go as planned at all.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Cast

The second season of Ouran Highschool Host Club will see the return of several of the series’ most iconic characters. Think about the actors and actresses who will almost certainly be back for the next installment.

MAYA SAKAMOTO portrayed Haruhi Fujioka in the anime

portrayed Haruhi Fujioka in the anime Mamoru Miyano performed Tamaki Suoh in the anime.

Masaya Matsukaze portrayed Kyoya Ootori in the anime series.

portrayed Kyoya Ootori in the anime series. Kenichi Suzumura portrayed Hikaru Hitachiin in the anime.

Daisuke Kiri portrayed Mitsukuni Haninozuka in the Japanese dub.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Release Date

Despite the passage of more than 15 years, older show enthusiasts have yet to learn anything about a prospective second season. There have, for a considerable amount of time, been rumors going around.

The English voice actor Todd Haberkorn reportedly stated in a video from a few years back that the original creators had spoken to him about Season 2, but nothing has happened since then, according to claims from OtakuKart and other media outlets.

This allegation was made by Todd Haberkorn. In spite of this, you must never give up on the possibility of viewing another season of anime. There are numerous anime series that have seasons that are spaced out by more than ten years between each other.

As an illustration, the anime television series “Digimon Adventure 02” was canceled in the year 2001, yet the movie “Digimon Adventure tri. 1: Saikai” was not produced until 14 years later. In comparison, the time span between seasons of “Gunbuster” was 16 years, whereas the time between “Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor” and “Soukyuu no Fafner: Dead Aggressor – Exodus” was only 11 years.

“Ouran High School Host Club” excels in many respects and should be commended for its accomplishments. The show’s popularity has only grown over the years, despite the fact that its original director is not currently employed on anything, the Bones animation studio is still in business, and the show has not been canceled. There is a possibility that the next episode of the series will not be part of Season 2.

If the rumors about a second season of “Ouran High School Host Club” turn out to be true, it is likely that the fans won’t be able to see any new episodes of the show until the middle of the year 2022.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Plot

At the conclusion of the first season of “Ouran High School Host Club,” Haruhi and Tamaki declare their love for one another, but it seems as though Kyoya has not been eliminated from the competition. Haruhi has been on the wish list of both Tamaki and Kyoya’s fathers, who are both very involved with the Host Club.

The fathers discuss various aspects of running a company as the first season draws to a close. The resulting tension between the two buddies is a direct result of this situation, which sets the stage for what could become significant issues in the future.

It is established that Haruhi and Tamaki will begin dating in the second season, despite the fact that no one actually kisses in the first season. If the second season of the anime is anything like the manga, which has already been completed, the love that Haruhi and Tamaki have will develop into a more committed relationship. It is possible that the couple will end up getting married in the anime adaptation, despite the fact that doing so is not required in the manga.

No matter how many Hosts graduates from Ouran High School during the course of the program, they frequently return back to assist with hosting, so there is no cause to be concerned that any of the main characters will not appear in any of the episodes of Season 2 of the show.

The next installment of “Ouran High School Host Club” is getting close to being prepared. There is no assurance that a television show will ever make a comeback, regardless of how much time has passed since its initial broadcast.

Ouran High School Host Club Season 2 Trailer

Conclusion

The Ouran High School Host Club anime debuted in 2016, providing viewers with something fresh to watch. It came up with a humorous and cheerful technique to entertain those who enjoy watching anime. The manga that the show was based on was written by Bisco Hatori and was quite successful.

The first season, which aired in 2016 and consisted of a total of 26 episodes, became an instant hit as soon as it was released. The franchise picked up a significant number of new followers as a result of the public’s positive reception of the event.