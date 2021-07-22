One Punch Man season 3 latest updates about Release Date , Cast , Plot

All must be aware of the one punch man series, but for those who don’t know – it is a Japanese superhero franchise and designed by artist ONE. An animated, action, and comedy television series that people love a lot. The series has gained lots of positive responses, season 1 got a great response while season 2 mixed responses. After the great success of previous seasons, people are excited for season 3. But, will one punch man season 3 come back? Grab all updates here and acknowledge yourself.

Release date of One Man Punch season 3

This Japanese series became a hit due to its animation, uniqueness, humor, fighting, and characters. Between two seasons there results in a huge gap. And season 3 is expected to release a little bit later. No announcement is made yet regarding the streaming of season 3. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is possible that the streaming date of season 3 might get delayed.

The cast of One Man Punch season 3

This series includes various fictional characters that are illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series contains a superhero whose name is Saitama along with his disciple Genos, and these two characters are the main in the series. Obviously, these two main characters will return in season 3 also. Voicing of Saitama’s character is done by Makoto Furukawa in Japanese and by Max Mittelman in English. While voicing Geno’s character is done by Kaito Ishikawa in Japanese and by Zach Aguilar in the English version.

The plot of One Man Punch season 3

A Japanese series that revolves around a superhero, Saitama, who has the strength to defeat his rival with only one punch. The character is in search of a worthy opponent and he loves challenges. In season 3 it is expected that Saitama will be engaged in a battle, and due to this people can predict that season 3 will pop up with fierce battles. It includes many villains who want to defeat the powerful hero. On the whole, it is to make sure that viewers can view a huge number of actions and fights in this season.