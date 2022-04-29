All You Need To Know About One Punch Man Season 2

On multiple platforms, the first season of ‘One Punch Man’ has been rated as one of the best anime shows. It is listed among the top 50 anime ever made by MAL, and if we only examine the action genre, it will most likely be ranked much higher.

However, like with practically every other anime, there are two types of anime fans: those who adore ‘One Punch Man’ and those who despise it for being too predictable.

However, anyone with even a passing interest in action-comedies (with serious themes) cannot deny that the anime’s Season 1 is nearly perfect, with its intriguing storyline, excellent graphics, and wonderful OST.

I’ve noted in many of my prior anime reviews that certain shows are “one season wonders,” and ‘One Punch Man’ was very much the same for me until a new season of the show was released this year.

The worse animation quality of ‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 as compared to the first season is one of the major reasons for its failure. While the most well-known studio, Madhouse, was in charge of Season 1, J.C Staff was in charge of the second season.

The animation quality isn’t bad, but it does suffer from a notable drop in quality, which most fans can’t help but notice. Despite being known for series like ‘Toradora’ and ‘Zero no Tsukaima,’ J.C Staff was clearly unable to handle this project successfully.

Season 2 of One Punch Man Released on the Following Dates

Season 2 of J.C Staff’s ‘One Punch Man’ began on April 10, 2019 and finished on July 3, 2019. It aired a total of 12 episodes over this time period, each lasting 23 minutes. If you’re interested in learning more about the anime’s future.

The Plot of One Punch Man Season 2

The first season of ‘One Punch Man’ follows Saitama, a character who can defeat anyone with just one punch, as the title suggests.

For years, Saitama has followed a strict training regimen that includes 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10-kilometer run, as well as a nutritious diet. And he endures this torturous regimen for years only for the “joy of it.”

The “pleasure” eventually wears off as he realizes he is far too strong for his opponents, and none of them are worthy of surviving his single punch.

He subsequently encounters Genos, a Cyborg who wants to learn under him, and the two decide to join the Hero Organization together. Despite his strength, Saitama is regarded as a C-class hero, while Genos rises to the top of the S-class hero rankings.

When even the S-class heroes are unable to repel Lord Byron’s extraterrestrial invasions, it is up to Saitama to save the day.

Martial artist Bang mentions Garou as a former trainee who eventually turned evil in the first season.

Garou is the second season’s main adversary. From the trailer alone, it’s clear that Garou will not be an easy opponent for Saitama, and that he’ll need a lot more than just one punch to defeat him this time.

“This will be a slaughter party,” Garou says. Season 2 is another action-packed adventure centered on the undefeated Saitama and his Hero Academy comrades, who are determined to put an end to all evil on Earth.

Who Is in the Cast of One Punch Man Season 2

Makoto Furukawa reprises his role as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa reprises his role as Genos, Shota Yamamoto reprises his role as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji reprises his role as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita reprises his role as Sitch, HiromichiTezuka reprises his role as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi reprises his role as Mumen Rider.

About One Punch Man

One Punch Man is a comic book published by One Punch Entertainment. One Punch Man is a popular Japanese superhero series. Its conception and execution were the work of artist ONE.

The One Punch Man series is full of action and laughter. One Punch Man has been a huge hit since its release in October 2015.

Fans have been waiting for the news of season three with bated breath for the past year, eager to know what happens to Saitama and the rest of the cyborg hero crew after they defeated King Piccolo on live television last year.

Conclusion

Even the premise of this season is bad, and for an action-oriented anime, many major combat sequences were rushed and without adequate context. It may not be fair to compare an anime’s first and second seasons, but we can’t help ourselves in this situation.

Season 1 was more of a juggernaut that surpassed all expectations and set the bar way too high, which is likely why Season 2 was so disappointingly flat. I hate to say it, but the way things have gone for ‘OPM,’ it appears that a Season 2 was a major miscalculation.