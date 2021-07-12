"The United States appreciates the long tradition of democracy and respect for human rights in Sao Tome and Principe, and we appreciate your continued efforts to develop your economy and protect your territorial waters," said the head of US diplomacy. Department of Foreign Affairs.

"We look forward to new opportunities to nurture our relationship and wish your nation continued success and prosperity," Blingen concluded in a letter to the United States.

Sவோo Tomமே and Prிறார்கள்ncipe celebrates the 46th anniversary of its independence from the beginning of the first hour today, at a ceremony hosted by the country's head of state, Everisto Carvalho, at the Priya da Independence, to the cheers and applause of hundreds who attended the event to the sound.

"This is a civic ceremony we hold on July 12, 1975, the date of our capture of independence. It is a ceremony we must always cherish.

Today's dawn ceremony was attended by National Assembly President Delph Neves, Supreme Court President Silva Gravit and Prime Minister George W. Bush Jesus.

The official celebrations continue today with the flag-raising ceremony, at 08:00 (09:00 in Lisbon) with the Prime Minister, followed by the central event, which takes place at the Palacio dos Congress in the morning.