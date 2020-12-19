Ohio State vs. Northwest Live Stream, Watch Online, Big Ten Championship Game Time, TV Channel, Controversies, Choices

The 2020 Big Ten Championship game is almost here and the 4th Ohio State will put its college football playoff hopes in line against the 14th Northwest team on Saturday. We had no idea this game would happen until a few months ago. The first Power Five conference, which decided on the Big Ten 2020 season, initially decided to postpone it. After watching conferences like SEC, ACC and Big12, it gets a season without many problems, with some pressure from the conference, Big Ten repented.

It changed course and decided to try with one final goal in eight games schedule in eight weeks: to qualify for the college football playoffs. When it became clear that Ohio State – its sole CFP rival – would not meet them, Big Ten changed its mind about the requirements for playing for the Big Ten title. Now, here we are, the Bucks taking on an extra Northwest team that wants nothing more than to ruin everyone’s playoff feast.

A win for the state of Ohio would give the Buckeyes their fourth Big Ten title and 39th in school history. This will also confirm their playoff hopes. For the Northwest, a win would bring the school’s first conference title since 2000 and its first full title since 1995.

At halftime, both the Big Ten title and the CFP look on with suspicion as the Buckeyes score 10-6. What happens in the rest of the game? Here’s how to look, and what else to know.

Viewing information

Event: Big Ten Championship Game

Date: Sat, Dec.19 | Time: Noon and

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis

TV: Fox | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Ohio State: Ohio State and Nebraska Two of those who opposed Big Den’s initial decision to postpone the 2020 season. Of the two, the state of Ohio had the most formal capture. Nebraska could have imagined itself as a college football playoff competitor, the state of Ohio has always been one, and it was missing out on the opportunity to compete for a national title. Now, thanks to a couple of reversals, the state of Ohio has its chance. The Bucks had a weird season, saw three games canceled, and only one game due to COVID cases in the Bucks area. It ranks in the top four in the CFP rankings, but it can use an amazing performance against the Northwest to compensate for some complaints about not playing enough games. We do not know whether it is really important for the selection committee. If so, you would think they would have shown it by now, but again, looking for logic in the CFP’s thought process is a foolish act.

Northwest: It was a significant turning point at Evanston this season. By this time last year, the Wild Gates season was over. The team was 3-9 and at the bottom of the Big Ten West. This year, they went on to a poor first place after losing five division games (individual loss occurred) State of Michigan). Now, after surpassing almost everyone’s expectations, the Northwest has the opportunity to do it again. Saturday’s win over Ohio State will give the Northwest its first Big Ten title since 1995 (they were co-champions in 1996 and 2000).

Ohio State and Northwest Forecast

The intuition here is to put points with the state of Ohio, because Buckeyes would like to say one thing. If you want to do that, I say go for it. Nana? I’m going to be in the Wild Gates. I don’t think Northwest has a good chance of winning this game, but I can feel that they can handle it. This is the perfect storm of everything the Northwest wants. No one thinks there is a prayer for that. All the talk is about the Ohio State Playoff Case. Its athletic director is A.C.C. Its long-term defensive coordinator is retiring after the season. There are even rumors that Pat Fitzgerald may be in line to coach the Chicago Pierce. Here we are going to get the absolute best effort of the Northwest. It’s not enough to win, but it’s enough to keep it within three touchdowns. Choice: Northwest (+20.5)