Officially: Enzo Perez will be the goalkeeper of River Plate in the Libertadores-Internationale match

Enzo Perez will be the goalkeeper for River Plate in the Libertadores Cup match against Colombia from Independiente Santa V. Buenos Aires FC began by posting a picture of the green jersey (usual goalkeeper equipment) with the number on social media. 24 and the name Enzo Pérez, announcing shortly after the first team for the match bearing the former Benfica name to the top.

Remember that the Argentine international is suffering (muscle fatigue) and will sacrifice himself so that the Millonarios team can line up with 11 players at the beginning, in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak that has afflicted the team and reached 20 players. Four of them are goalkeepers, and River also asked CONMEBOL to register other players from the training levels, but the request was rejected by the body that oversees South American football. River coach Marcelo Gallardo will not have any substitute players. The River Plate and Santa Fe meeting kicks off at 1 a.m. (Portuguese time) and marks the fifth round of Group D in Libertadores.