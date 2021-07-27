Officially Announced Overload Season 4: Release Date And Updated Information

Overlord is a Japanese series composed by Kugane Maruyama. It was aired for the first time in 2015. All over the world, People loved its dark fantasy. The director of this Japanese series is Naoki Itou and it is produced by Madhouse As the number of seasons increased so do the fan base.

The third season of the series captured many fans. There is a lot of anime series but this one is different because it involves virtual gaming. Earlier there were lots of questions if season 4 will be back after the long break of 2 years. Now people are eagerly waiting for season 4.

The series represents the future-era characters that are caught in a contest. The last season ended on a note of cliff-hanger which leaves many questions unanswered. Those questions give much scope that can be explored in further seasons. You can watch overlord on many platforms such as prime video, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix.

Overlord Season 4 Release Date

The trailer of overlord season 4 is not yet released but its released date is announced. As the 2019 pandemic was disastrous everything was at a halt for obvious security reasons. On 8th May 2021, there was an official announcement of overlord season 4. According to an official later in 2021 or earlier in 2022 is confirmed for its release.

Cast

There is a long list of season 4 casts. There are many old characters. So let us list them all here:

Zeta

Hansuke

Albedo

Momonga

Ainz

Shalltear Bloodfallen

Alpha, Yuri

Pandora’s Actor

Demigure

Clementine

Sebastian

Herohero

Shizu delta

Marrk, Peter

Stronoff, Gazel

Jugem

Fiore, Mare Bello

Fiora, Aura Bella

Cocytus

More information about overlord season 4: The overlord covers two-volume series in one season. The past three seasons had already covered nine volumes. There are fourteen volumes in total and nine are covered so only five of them are lest. So for the fourth season, three volumes will be covered 10, 11, 12. The name of volume 10 is “ The Ruler Of Conspiracy”. This new volume tells how the lead character ‘Ainz’ turns that place into heaven. The name of volume 11 is “The Craftsman Of Dwarf” in this volume ‘Aniz’ heads the dwarf kingdom with the motive of finding lost rune magic. The name of the 12th volume is “The Paladin Of Holy Kingdom” in this humans manage to destroy the wall of the kingdom.

