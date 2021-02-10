Top News

Obama Care: The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to uphold the law

“Following a change in administration, the judiciary has reconsidered the government’s position,” Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Needler told the court in a letter Wednesday. In a summary filed by the Trump administration, the United States “no longer adheres to the results.”

Nettler said the federal government now maintains that the private order is subject to the constitution, but even if the court disagrees, it should cut the order and allow the rest of the broader law to stand. Since the penalty associated with the order has been reduced to zero, such action will maintain the status quo.

The case is being re-assigned to another judge, and will return to court on July 10.

This letter is one of the most important reversals the Biden administration has made, but that does not mean the case will be dropped. It was first introduced by the Republican Attorney General and later joined by the Trump administration.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. California, along with other Democrat-led states and the House of Representatives, supports the law, urging judges to leave it at that.

The case concerns the move by Congress in 2017 to reduce the penalty for non-insured to zero as part of a year-end tax change. Critics came to the court in 2012 claiming that the Supreme Court had upheld the law under the tax authority of Congress, so it lost its legal basis because the order was no longer tied to a specific tax penalty.

The move highlights President Joe Biden’s belief that the law is on a strong legal path. Last month, Biden The Affordable Care Act was reintroduced into transactions, Announced the signing of administrative orders relating to the law “to undo the damage done by Trump”.

This story has been updated with additional context.

