Obama Care: The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to uphold the law

“Following a change in administration, the judiciary has reconsidered the government’s position,” Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Needler told the court in a letter Wednesday. In a summary filed by the Trump administration, the United States “no longer adheres to the results.”

Nettler said the federal government now maintains that the private order is subject to the constitution, but even if the court disagrees, it should cut the order and allow the rest of the broader law to stand. Since the penalty associated with the order has been reduced to zero, such action will maintain the status quo.

The case is being re-assigned to another judge, and will return to court on July 10.