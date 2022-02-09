Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti – Release Date, Price & Everything That You Need to Know

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti news and rumors We know the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti isn’t a dream. And although we know it exists, we know nothing about it, relying on rumors for guidance. But it’s not all rumor.

Nvidia did introduce the super GPU at CES 2022. But the corporation didn’t say anything about it, and merely showed us the card itself. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will undoubtedly be the most powerful consumer-oriented GPU when it launches, and its pricing will reflect that.

And, given the global silicon scarcity affecting GPU makers during the pandemic, it may be simpler to acquire once available. It’s a premium card with a premium price, so if you can afford it, there won’t be much competition.

Jeff Fisher announced during Nvidia’s CES 2022 presentation that further details would be released in late January. Even though January is past, we still don’t know much about this powerful GPU. Until then, we’ll keep gathering leaks, news, and rumors regarding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti to bring you what we know thus far.

How Much Is It?

Some third-party, after-market cards sell for double that price or more. The MSRP of the RTX 3090 is $1,499 USD. As a result, the RTX 3090 Ti is unlikely to cost less than $2,000.

Date of Release of RTX 3090 Ti

It’s unclear when the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will be released, although rumors point to a release date in the near future. Despite the supply chain issue and a semiconductor scarcity in 2021, the two-year rhythm of graphics card generation releases has remained mostly unchanged.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 was released in September 2020, and the RTX 4080 is scheduled to be unveiled in Q3 2022, nearly two years after the RTX 3080. The other cards have followed in the footsteps of their predecessors, however the RTX 3090 Ti has no precedent, as there was no RTX 2090 or RTX 2090 Ti.

The RTX Titan, being a Turing card, performed comparably to the RTX 3090. But the RTX Titan wasn’t a consumer product. It was designed for content creators and creative workers who needed high graphics performance.

The RTX 3090 has no Turing generation equivalent, so we can only check at the calendar and observe that the release window is dwindling before the debut of the next-gen Lovelace cards. While other Nvidia graphics cards may be delayed due to component shortages, several well-known component leakers believe the RTX 3090 Ti isn’t.

This makes sense because the RTX 3090 Ti is less likely to be affected by component supply concerns than lesser graphics cards like the RTX 3050 and RTX 3070 Ti. On January 4, Nvidia unveiled the RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022, but didn’t provide a release date.

But that time has passed with no changes. So the speculations of a late January release date were a tad ambitious. Hopefully, the February 2022 release date remains.

RTX 3090 Ti Specifications

According to rumors, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti have two major changes. First, the 3090 Ti’s GA102 GPU has 10,752 CUDA cores vs 10,496 for the RTX 3090. It will also have a redesigned board architecture and memory configuration, with 12 2 GB modules instead of 24 1 GB modules.

The RTX 3090’s VRAM operates at around 19.5Gbps, while the 3090 Ti’s memory runs at around 21Gbps, Nvidia said at CES 2022. This might let the card’s memory bandwidth surpass the RTX 3090’s 936 GB/s. This massive boost in VRAM and memory bandwidth is required to improve high-end frame rates.

Nvidia also disclosed 24 GB GDDR6X RAM. The RTX 3090 is the same, but with greater bandwidth. By boosting memory transfer bandwidth into VRAM, higher quality textures will load faster, allowing for faster frame drawing.

Achieving 60fps in Doom Eternal at 8K with the RTX 3090 may imply the difference between 51fps and 60fps in the same game. The card’s TDP is the only other notable difference. The RTX 3090 Ti may feature a 450W TDP, 100W greater than the RTX 3090.

On the bright side, we expect a new power connection and PCIe 5.0 support for improved performance. Nvidia hasn’t released any official RTX 3090 Ti specifications. Jeff Fisher said 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 tensor teraflops at CES. But that’s not much.

RTX 3090 Ti Performance

Concerning performance, we can only state that the RTX 3090 Ti should outperform the RTX 3090. But without standards, it’s difficult to predict. Gaming performance in 8K is the only measure that matters with cards this strong.

The RTX 3090 easily handles most 4K gaming, and we anticipate the RTX 3090 Ti to do even better, but in 8K gaming, the RTX 3090 Ti may be able to keep 60fps on several key AAA titles. This is where the RTX 3090 Ti comes in. It’s hard to quantify anything until benchmarks start leaking.

