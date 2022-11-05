Now You See Me 3 Release Date 2022: Everything About the Cast and Plot!

When the first Now You See Me movie came out in 2013, people did not know what to expect from it. With the help of its well-known cast, the movie was able to become famous by adding magic to the story of heists and bank robberies. The movie was so popular and had such devoted fans that it got a follow-up in 2016.

Like the first movie, the second one was a huge hit at the box office and made a lot of money. But a third movie in the series was given the go-ahead before the second one even came out. Now You See Me 3 was announced right before the second movie hit theatres.

Fans have been kept waiting despite the fact that the news was made over five years ago. Even the film’s potential narrative is unknown, and everything else is cloaked in mystery. The following is all the information we have so far regarding a potential third film in the Now You See Me series.

The Plot of Now You See Me 3

The story of Now You See Me 3 is still very open. Since very little is known about the movie, it’s hard to guess what might happen in the third one. From what we’ve seen and learned in the first two movies, it’s clear that The Eye is a controlling force.

The first two movies left a lot of loose ends and obvious questions that a third movie might be able to answer. Fans can’t wait to find out more about The Eye and how the secret society works.

From what we’ve seen in the first two movies, we can guess that no matter where the story goes, the Four Horsemen will have some exciting tricks up their sleeves that will get fans hooked again. Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Deadline this about the new movie:

“The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film.”

Also Read: Hells Paradise Anime Release Date: Everything You Want to Know About the Story!

Cast & Crew for Now You See Me 3

At the time of writing, there is also not much known about the movie’s cast. When the third movie was first announced, most of the original cast, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fischer, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, and Lizzy Caplan, was expected to come back. But since so many years have passed, it’s not a sure thing that the original crew will come back.

When the movie was announced, Benedict Cumberbatch was a new addition to the cast. Many fans said that they thought Cumberbatch would probably play one of the show’s new magicians. Others, on the other hand, thought he would be a bad guy or a police officer.

But since the project hasn’t moved forward and a lot of time has passed, Cumberbatch’s role in the movie may have changed. Given how important he is to the MCU and several other movies, Cumberbatch probably won’t have the time to take on another role in Now You See Me 3.

Also Read: The Alienist Season 3 Release Date and Storyline: When We Can Stream the New Season?

The original cast members of the franchise have noticed that time has gone by. Jesse Eisenberg, who plays the cocky magician Danny Atlas, is worried that the movie isn’t moving forward fast enough and that this could make fans less interested. When Eisenberg spoke to Coming Soon in March 2020, he said:

“I hear occasionally from my friends, the other actors in the movies, that ‘Oh, I’ve heard something’ and I go ‘Oh really? What’d you hear?’, but all we’ve got is ‘Oh, I hear they’re still working on it. I’ve heard nothing, I wonder what the statute of limitations on that kind of stuff is, because maybe if enough time passes, there might be a decreasing level of interest in it.”

Neil Widener and Gavin James were at first named as the writers for the 2020 movie, but Now You See Me 3 is reportedly being made by a new group of creatives. Eric Warren Singer will write the script and give the latest installment a new spin. The writer was nominated for an Oscar for his work on American Hustle. He is known for his work on movies like Only the Brave and Top Gun: Maverick.

A date for when the movie will come out has not yet been set. But since the movie has been in the works for a long time, it’s likely that Lionsgate will do everything it can to speed up the production and release of the movie. As of this writing, the movie is still being made, so Now You See Me 3 might not come out until the end of 2022 or sometime in 2023.

Final Words

The story of Now You See Me 3 is still very open. The movie’s potential narrative is unknown, and everything else is cloaked in mystery. From what we’ve seen and learned in the first two movies, it’s clear that The Eye is a controlling force. Fans can’t wait to find out more about The Eye. The cast of Now You See Me 3 is still not clear on whether or not the original crew will return.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s role in the movie may have changed. Jesse Eisenberg is worried that the movie isn’t moving forward fast enough. The original cast members are concerned that time has flown by. Now You See Me 3 is reportedly being made by a new group of creatives.

Eric Warren Singer will write the script and give the latest installment a new spin. A release date has not been set yet, but Lionsgate will do everything it can to speed up production.