Notre Dame ‘without question’ in top 4 despite ACC Championship loss

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said there was no doubt that the No. 2 fight would be one of Ireland’s top four, even after they lost to No. 3 Clemson 34-10 in the ACC Championship.

They beat the Irish Clemson 47-40 in double overtime in November, but their performance at Charlotte in North Carolina on Saturday night was very different because they were lagging early and could not turn it into a game after half time.

Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Who missed the first Notre Dame game after controlling the Corona virus, was a big difference this time around as he had 412 yards (322 passes, 90 fastballs) and three touchdowns in Saturday’s win.

The Tigers had several key defensive openers, including a linebacker James Skolsky And defensive prevention Tyler Davis, Who made a big difference.

Since Notre Dame appeared for the first time all season, now a place in the college football playoffs is not guaranteed. So Kelly should start campaigning for his team just like Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher did on Saturday.

“We’ve got two to 15 wins,” Kelly said. “We’ve got this Clemson team that was number one in the country. I do not know if anyone has a resume with those two wins, we’ve played in 11 games. “

Kelly clearly mentions the state of Ohio, which won the Big Ten Championship, but played only six games and needed a conference to change its rules on qualifying for the championship game.

Notre Dame Quarterback Ian Book That feeling was echoed when he described the physical and mental counts that occur after playing six and 11 games.

“You prepare so much time every day, you go out, you put your body in order at every play, mentally it’s a 60 minute battle,” the book said. “I’m not on the committee, but it’s hard. I do not even remember when we played week 6, it’s been a long time, but it’s a part of the game. We’ve played 10 games and won 10 of them. . “

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney insisted that Notre Dame should be included in the top four following his team’s ACC Championship victory.

“Of course, Notre Dame deserves to be,” Swinney said. “They were 10-1. They played 11 games. They got into the ring with Clemson twice. Of course, they deserved to go in. There’s no doubt about it. I’m not punishing anyone for playing too many games. Give and punish for playing. I didn’t get it. “

Winning a conference championship seems to strengthen Buckeyes’ case – even if they have played fewer games.

The day before, Kelly said his team would not even want to take part in the playoffs if families were not allowed to attend.

Saturday night the book seemed to offer a different perspective.

“We want to play again,” he said. “We’ll see who plays and when, but we want to play another game together.”

“I think you see the work in terms of what we’ve done throughout the year,” Kelly said. “We lost to the 3rd-ranked team in the country tonight. Not our best effort, but consistency – if you win the country’s No. 1 team in 11 games, then you win against a better North Carolina team, you see nothing more than this I do not know.