The Korean Labor Party will meet at a full meeting this month with the aim of "reviewing the affairs of the state." The decision comes at the end of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and comes at a time when the North Korean economy is being hit hard, mainly by the Govt-19 epidemic.

The decision was made Friday at a meeting of the ruling party's Politburo, where Kim told KCNA that it was necessary to discuss economic recovery efforts, according to the official North Korean news agency KCNA.

Kim pointed out that the country continues to face challenges posed by "subjective conditions and environmental and unfavorable motives" without any reference to the United States or South Korea.

North Korea's economy worsened as borders were closed by the Kovit-19 epidemic, which significantly reduced trade with Pyongyang's largest ally, China.

KCNA pointed out that thanks to the "ideological enthusiasm and self-confidence fighting spirit" shown by the party and the people, the North Korean leader praised the rapid format of many works.

This is the first time the North Korean player has appeared in public since May 6, when he held a photo shoot with the families of the North Korean players.

Following the failure of the second summit between Kim and former US President Donald Trump in February 2019, North Korea has so far ignored friendly calls for a resumption of talks on a nuclear program.

At the time, Washington rejected Pyongyang's demands for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In recent speeches, Kim has promised to strengthen the nuclear weapons program, while emphasizing the future of bilateral relations depends on the outcome of US "hostile policies."

During a rare party conference in January, Kim called on the people to be resilient in the struggle for economic self-sufficiency, and supported greater state control over the economy, strengthening agricultural production and developing the chemical and metallurgical industries.