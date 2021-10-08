Nobel Peace Prize Announced: Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov awarded

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Got Announced

This year it is awarded to Philippines-based journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. These journalists are awarded for championing press freedom against authoritarian rules. Leading reporter in Phillippines, Maria Ressa was earlier awarded for her bravery to keep the freedom of the press alive. She fought against disinformation.



Dmitry Muratov is the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta. This is an independent newspaper in Russia. Novaya Gazeta primarily covers investigational stories on corruption, human rights violations, and abuse of power.



Maria Ressa is also the co-founder of Rappler. Rappler is an independent news website that started in 2012. The Nobel Committee appreciated her work for using the website to expose the growing authoritarianism and violence of President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime and his “murderous anti-drug campaign”.

Ms. Ressa and Rappler “have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse”, the committee said.



Likewise, Novaya Gazeta had its own share of fights since the onset. 6 of the journalists were killed. But under the aegis of Dmitry Muratov the daily did not stop reporting on less typical subjects.

The winners were announced on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andersen. It is the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.



Berit Reiss-Andersen praised the duo for their fight to protect freedom of expression.



“At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” she added.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to honor an individual or organization that has does the best work for their fraternity against all the odds.



This year’s favorites had the World Health Organisation’s fight against COVID; Greta Thunberg for her climate change advocacy; and the imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny.



The winner of the prestigious award is given a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (£836,660).